A Nigerian cleric of the Catholic Church in Abia, Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, has been given permanent offices by Pope Francis

Archbishop Nwachukwu was recently appointed as the permanent observer to the Holy See to the UN

The priest has also been made the permanent observer to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and representative of the Vatican to the IOM

Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, a Nigerian priest of the Catholic Diocese of Abia, has been appointed by Pope Francis as a permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office and Specialised Institutions in Geneva.

The Roman Catholic leader also appointed Archbishop Nwachukwu as the permanent observer to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and representative of the Vatican to the International Migrations Organisation (IOM), The Guardian, and Tribune reports.

The cleric's appointments from the pope are permanents (Photo: National Catholic Reporter)

The new appointments were contained in a statement released by the office of the Antilles Episcopal Conference Secretariat, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, where the prominent cleric is serving as Apostolic Nuncio.

Until his latest appointments, Nwachukwu had been serving in Trinidad and Tobago since 2018.

