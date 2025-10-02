President of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Engineer Ifedayo Akindoju, was pronounced dead on Thursday morning, October 2

Akindoju recently won his election as the North Central Zonal Representative on the board in an election held in Jos, Plateau State, on September 27

The two-term president of the federation was warming up to enter the race to secure a third term as the supremo

Sports journalist Oluwabusayo Olowookere says Akindoju believed in equal opportunity given to all tennis players

President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Ifedayo Akindoju, passed away on Thursday morning, October 2. Details surrounding his death are yet to be disclosed by his family and the Tennis Federation.

The death of the sports philanthropist has left the Tennis community in Nigeria in deep mourning. His death is coming exactly six months after the passing away of the President of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Abdullahi Saidu.

President of Nigeria Tennis Federation, Ifedayo Akindoju is dead. Photo by: ntf_tennisng.

Source: Twitter

Akindoju served with his heart - Shammah Makpa

The Secretary General of Nigeria Tennis Federation, Shammah Makpa, said late Ifedayo Akindoju has left an indelible mark on the development of the sport in Nigeria.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Makpa explained that the president focused on programs that would impact the grassroots and special athletes. The statement read:

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) announces the passing of our President, Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju, who left us on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

"Engineer Akindoju served Nigerian tennis with unwavering passion, vision, and dedication, and his leadership has left an indelible mark on the growth and development of the sport in our nation.

"His commitment to players, coaches, officials, and the entire tennis family will forever be remembered.

"The Federation extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire tennis community in Nigeria and beyond. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

NTF president, Ifedayo Akindoju and the DG National Sports Commission Bukola Olopade during the National Sports Festival in Ogun State. Photo by: NIGERIA TENNIS FEDERATION.

Source: Facebook

FG mourn Akindoju

The National Sports Commission has mourned the late president of Nigeria Tennis Federation.

According to Blueprint, the Director General of NSC described the demise of the sports philanthropist as a loss to the sports family. He said:

"I can't believe that Engineer Akindoju is no more because he was full of life when he visited my office.

"He is one of the few individuals who have passion for tennis and he thinks of how the next Nigerian star can be produced."

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Tennis Federation election is among the sports elections the National Sports Commission plans to organise, with Akindoju planning to return as President, per Western Post.

The Tennis Federation in Rwanda also extended condolences. See below:

We have lost a good man - Olowookere

Nigeria sports journalist Oluwabusayo Olowookere said late Engineer Ifedayo Akindoju as invested heavily in the development of Tennis in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Olowookere explained that he is going to be missed by the younger players across the country. He said:

"Late Akindoju is a builder; he believes equal opportunity should be given to all tennis players. He is going to be missed by the younger ones."

Popular African boxer dies at 32

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Ghanaian boxer, Ernest Akushey, has passed away at the age of 32 on Tuesday morning, September 23.

Akushey, popularly known as Bahubali, died tragically just 10 days after taking heavy blows during a bout at Ghana’s Bukom Boxing Arena, the same venue where a Nigerian boxer died six months earlier.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng