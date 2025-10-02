Edo state experienced a major tragedy when a commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Agun Gbenga, slumped and died after delivering a goodwill message at an event

The commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo State, Agun Gbenga, has reportedly slumped and died in Benin City, the Edo state capital, on Thursday, October 2.

Gbenga was said to have delivered a goodwill message at an event and collapsed shortly after that. The event was organised by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, Benin, the state capital.

According to The Guardian, efforts to revive the NSCDC boss by the attendees at the event proved abortive. He was subsequently rushed to the Military Base Hospital in Benin, where he was pronounced dead.

He was one of the personalities who were scheduled to receive awards at the event on Thursday, October 2.

Gunmen kill NSCDC officers in Edo

This came barely one month after some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Friday night, September 5, killed eight officials of the Edo State Command NSCDC and abducted a Chinese expatriate in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The report, which was shared by a journalist, Rufai Oseni, on his social media page, generated mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Franklin Akpata commented:

"Peter Obi has been saying that insecurity is at the apex level. Imagine men with guns being outpowered. E come be me wey dey waka without stick for road. Omo, my life expectancy is really bothering me. APC has to go."

5 NSCDC officers killed in Edo / Photo Credit: @official_NSCDC

Chukwudi wrote:

"We're at a crossroads where insecurity isn't just a law enforcement challenge. It's an existential economic threat. Countries that can not guarantee basic security for their citizens and investors alike remain perpetually underdeveloped, trapped in cycles of poverty and instability, just like Colombia of the 1980s to the 2000s, where decades of cartel violence and insurgency deterred foreign investment and stunted growth... we're systematically destroying our nation's investment credibility and economic foundation. My heart goes out to the families of the slain servicemen. Nigeria needs true leadership."

Michael Ojuola said:

"Despite the war, the standard type of security checkpoints in that state? Men!"

Geoboy tweeted:

"I thought there was a new sheriff in town? Where does the sheriff go?"

NSCDC officer shot dead in hotel room

Legit.ng earlier reported that NSCDC officer DSP Adama Adekunle Emmanuel was shot dead in Abuja under disputed circumstances.

His widow alleged foul play, citing multiple gunshot wounds and conflicting accounts from colleagues.

The family demanded justice and support, saying they had received no official briefing from authorities.

