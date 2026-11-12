Deputy Spokesman Philip Agbese praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for major gains against insurgency, banditry and oil theft under CDS Oluyede

Agbese spoke as General Oluyede marked one year in office as Chief of Defence Staff, having assumed the role on October 30, 2025

The lawmaker noted that troops under Operation Hadin Kai neutralised over 50 terrorists in recent weeks, recovering dozens of rifles, machine guns and large quantities of ammunition

Abuja, FCT - The deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for what he described as an unprecedented level of operational effectiveness under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, who marked his first anniversary in the role on October 30, 2025.

Agbese, who represents the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, said gains recorded across multiple security theatres reflect the impact of stronger coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force since Oluyede took command.

Deputy House of Representatives spokesman Philip Agbese praises the Nigerian Armed Forces under Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede. Photo: @honphilipagbese, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

"General Oluyede has provided outstanding strategic leadership that has taken our Armed Forces to new heights. The level of synergy, jointness and cooperation among the Army, Navy and Air Force under his command is unprecedented and is yielding clear results on the battlefield," Agbese said.

Agbese Highlights Military's Recent Operational Gains

In recent weeks, troops under Operation Hadin Kai neutralised more than 50 terrorists during engagements around Buni Yadi in Yobe state and Bitta in Borno state, Agbese noted. The operations led to the recovery of dozens of AK-47 rifles, machine guns, a mortar and large quantities of ammunition. Forces also rescued dozens of kidnapped civilians, arrested scores of logistics suppliers and collaborators, and recorded further surrenders by insurgents and their families across different parts of the country.

Agbese linked these results to a sustained campaign that has also dismantled illegal oil refining sites and recovered hundreds of thousands of litres of stolen petroleum products. He said improved maritime security has contributed to a rise in crude oil production, which he said climbed from roughly 1.4 million barrels per day to peaks near 1.84 million barrels per day.

"The recent operational breakthroughs, including the neutralisation of scores of terrorists, the rescue of abducted civilians and the recovery of sophisticated weapons, are clear evidence of the effectiveness of the joint approach championed by General Oluyede," Agbese added.

Communities and Economy Benefiting - Agbese

The lawmaker said the security improvements have produced tangible civilian benefits, with some displaced persons returning home and farmers resuming work in areas that were previously too dangerous. He attributed these developments to Oluyede's focus on joint operations, personnel welfare and sustained pressure on criminal networks across the North-East, North-West, South-East and Niger Delta.

"Our troops are brave, professional and highly motivated. Under the CDS's leadership, they have shown that with proper coordination, intelligence-driven operations and inter-service cooperation, no criminal network can withstand the might of the Nigerian Armed Forces," he said.

Agbese called on Nigerians to continue cooperating with the military, saying public support remains essential to consolidating the progress recorded so far. He expressed confidence that the Armed Forces would continue to weaken remaining threats and work towards lasting peace under Oluyede's leadership.

Troops Kill Senior ISWAP Commander, 2 Arab Terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian military troops deployed under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) killed a senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commander and several other fighters during a failed terrorist assault on a military base in Kukawa, Borno state, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The Acting Media Information Officer of OPHK, Captain Mohammed Goni, said among those killed was Abu Hajara, a member of ISWAP's Shura Council, the group's core leadership body.

Source: Legit.ng