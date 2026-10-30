

Source: UGC

Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has launched its biggest sales deal for the year with the Jumia Black Friday!

Jumia's Black Friday offers Nigerians its biggest deals of the year, creating the opportunity to grab all sorts of products at unbelievable discounts.

With the current economic conditions, most Nigerians are reluctant to spend because they’ve been told to always manage their money.

With Jumia Black Friday, “no manage am” again by indulging in purchasing all the things you’ve wanted and needed all year but haven’t been able to.

This is an invitation to break the habit of settling for less because “upgrade no need cost”.

Be part of Jumia’s Black Friday Sales

Download the Jumia app and explore the possibilities of a better life through Jumia’s Black Friday offerings, at prices that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

Jumia Black Friday will begin on October 30th and run till November 30th. There will be lots of amazing deals and other initiatives, such as:

Explosion Fridays: Every Friday from October 30th to November 30th, there will be exclusive limited-time deals available on the Jumia app. This includes high-value discounts automatically applied at checkout from 12 am, on a first-come, first-served basis. There are also mega flash sales on select products and various discounts throughout the day.

Brand days: Throughout the campaign, there will be special offers from your favourite brand partners on select days. Some of the brands to look out for are Nivea, Skyrun, Xiaomi and many more

Grab it challenge: Every day at 7 pm, from Oct 30 - Nov 30, there will be 10 premium high-demand items available for grabs. These items are limited in stock and will go to the first customer to check them out.

Scavenger hunt: 200 “mystery boxes” containing premium items discounted at 99% will be hidden on the Jumia app daily. These boxes are available throughout the campaign, and each customer is allowed 3 wins during the campaign. This is the classic “finders keepers” game. Find it. Keep it.

60s Jumia Haul Challenge: Can you shop your favourite items on Jumia and check

them all out in 60 seconds flat? While live on TikTok? Join our 60s Jumia Haul Challenge to enjoy a 100% discounted shopping voucher - your bill is on us.

Voucher Drop: At different times during the campaign, a 100% discount voucher code will be shared on Jumia’s X page for customers to use. The first customers to see and use the voucher codes get to enjoy the benefits.



Source: UGC

So what are you waiting for?

You save time and money shopping online at Jumia every day, especially during Jumia Black Friday.

Download the Jumia app and follow its pages across all social media platforms to get started.

Source: Legit.ng