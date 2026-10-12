Cristiano Ronaldo made a bold claim about his place in football history, backing it with his goal-scoring numbers

The Al-Nassr forward is closing in on 1,000 career goals after reaching 980 in October 2026

Ronaldo's claim puts him ahead of Messi, Pelé and Maradona in a debate that has divided football fans for years

Cristiano Ronaldo has placed himself above every footballer who has ever played the game, saying his numbers in front of goal settle the argument once and for all.

The Al-Nassr captain made the claim while speaking about the attention surrounding his push towards 1,000 career goals, a milestone he is 20 goals away from reaching after netting in his club's 3-0 win over Diriyah Club on October 9, 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself the greatest footballer in history, insisting his goal-scoring record supports his claim. Photo by Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

According to The Touchline, Ronaldo expressed frustration at how the coverage of his form had shifted away from his current performances.

"People aren't appreciating what I'm doing RIGHT NOW. They're more concerned with how many goals I have left to reach 1,000," he said.

"I DON'T LIKE THAT. Things have to happen naturally. Whether I score 920, 925 or 930 goals..."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then left no room for doubt on where he stands in the all-time rankings:

"I'm the GREATEST IN HISTORY. PERIOD. When it comes to scoring goals, the numbers speak for themselves."

Ronaldo's record across club and country

Ronaldo built his case across clubs on three different continents, winning trophies at Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before moving to Saudi Arabia's Pro League with Al-Nassr.

According to data from Transfermarkt, he claimed the UEFA Champions League five times in total, four of those with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United, and won league titles in England, Spain and Italy.

On the international stage, UEFA recognises Ronaldo as the highest scorer in men's international football, with 146 goals for Portugal.

The Al-Nassr forward's ability to keep producing at the highest level deep into his forties adds another layer to his argument, as few players in history have sustained that output across such a long career.

On the 1,000-goal target, Ronaldo kept expectations measured:

"I'm not going to say I HAVE to reach 1,000 goals. If I get there, fantastic."

Where Messi, Pelé and Maradona stand

The case for Lionel Messi rests on different grounds.

The Argentine has won eight Ballon d'Or awards to Ronaldo's five, and he captained Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Messi's creativity, vision and ability to unlock defences give him qualities that go beyond pure goal-scoring.

Pelé's claim is rooted in three World Cup triumphs with Brazil, a record that no male player has matched, while Diego Maradona's legendary performance in guiding Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title remains one of the most celebrated individual contributions in football history.

5 Ronaldo records Messi may never break

Legit.ng previously reported about the five international records Ronaldo now holds beyond Messi’s reach after the Argentine ended his career with 208 caps and 126 goals.

The two football greats spent more than two decades pushing each other to new heights, but Messi’s retirement means Ronaldo’s record of scoring at six World Cups now stands apart from their rivalry.

Source: Legit.ng