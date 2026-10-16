Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored in ten consecutive Turkish First League matches, breaking a record that had stood for decades

Iheanacho's run surpasses the nine-match scoring streaks of two Turkish football legends from the 1960s and 1990s

The Nigerian forward scored twice and set up a third goal as Bursaspor beat Muğlaspor 3-0 on Thursday night

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has written his name into Turkish football history after scoring in ten consecutive Turkish First League matches, a feat that surpasses records previously held by two of the country's most celebrated players.

The 28-year-old delivered a commanding display on Thursday night, netting twice and assisting once to hand Bursaspor a 3-0 win over Muğlaspor at Muğla Atatürk Stadyumu.

Kelechi Iheanacho has achieved a historic milestone in Turkey by scoring in ten consecutive matches. Photo by @BursasporSK

Source: Twitter

According to Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, Iheanacho's run eclipses the consecutive scoring streaks of Galatasaray icon Metin Oktay, who scored in nine straight Süper Lig games during the 1962-63 season, and former Turkish international Saffet Sancaklı, who matched that tally while playing for Kocaelispor in the 1995-96 season.

Iheanacho makes history against Muğlaspor

The contest was goalless at the break, and a header from Iheanacho in the 48th minute that appeared to put Bursaspor ahead was ruled out for offside.

The Super Eagles striker did not have to wait long for his moment, though. In the 58th minute, he latched onto a pass from Halil Akbunar to break the deadlock with the opening goal.

Iheanacho doubled his tally in the 73rd minute, curling a left-footed effort into the net from inside the penalty area.

Hüseyin Maldar then completed the scoring in the 83rd minute, converting an assist from the Nigerian to make it 3-0.

The result continued a remarkable run for the Bursaspor striker.

Before the game, he had already broken the club's own record for consecutive scoring matches, going past the eight-game streak set by Fernandao during the 2014-15 season to reach nine. Thursday's brace stretched that to ten.

Iheanacho's season in numbers

According to data from Transfermarkt, Iheanacho has now contributed 14 goals and three assists across ten appearances in the Turkish First League this season, an output that has established him as one of the division's most dangerous attackers.

The Nigerian forward joined Bursaspor after his departure from Celtic and has quickly become the centrepiece of the club's attack.

His consistency in front of goal during this run has drawn comparisons to figures who shaped Turkish football across different eras, a recognition that underlines the scale of what he has achieved.

Brsaspor fans hail Iheanacho on flight

Legit.ng previously reported about Iheanacho’s two-goal display for Bursaspor, which sent the club to the top of Turkey’s second division.

The Nigerian striker has scored 11 league goals in eight matches, and Bursaspor fans made their appreciation clear by chanting his name on the flight home after the win.

Source: Legit.ng