Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes publicly questioned manager Michael Carrick's tactical approach after a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como

The Red Devils conceded inside two minutes for the second consecutive major European match, making them the first English club in history to do so

The loss was Man United's second Champions League defeat in three games, deepening pressure on Carrick amid a troubled start to the season

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has openly challenged manager Michael Carrick's tactical decisions following a bruising 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in Italy on Wednesday, October 21.

The result ranks among the worst European nights in the club's recent history, with the Red Devils conceding after just 118 seconds, repeating the pattern from their previous European outing, where they shipped a goal inside the opening minute against Atletico Madrid.

Bruno Fernandes has thrown a subtle shade at Michael Carrick following Manchester United's 4-1 defeat to Como. Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the back-to-back early concessions made Man United the first English club ever to concede within the first two minutes of consecutive major European fixtures.

Fernandes aims dig at Man United coach Carrick

Speaking after the final whistle, Fernandes made his frustrations clear, targeting the defensive shape Carrick had set up for the game, Livescore reports.

"It is the coaching staff's decision not to press man-to-man and, in trying to win the ball, sometimes leave space in behind. But if you give teams like that space, they gain more and more confidence," Fernandes said.

The Portuguese midfielder stopped short of an outright confrontation with his manager but made plain his preference for a more aggressive style.

"Sometimes you have to be braver when you're under pressure. You have to take the risk of pressing high and make it difficult for the opposition," he said.

The Man United captain also pointed to a tactical imbalance that he felt hurt the Red Devils badly.

"Their centre-back marked me in our half. We should have done that as a team too, but we didn't manage it. If you give a team like that, who play lots of short passes through the middle, too much space and time, they hurt you down the flanks."

A chastening night for Man United

Argentina playmaker Nico Paz was the architect of Como's victory, scoring twice and setting up Tasos Douvikas for the third. Jacobo Ramon added a header to complete the rout.

At one point, Man United were in danger of matching their heaviest ever European defeat, a 5-0 loss to Sporting in 1964.

Fernandes was substituted in the second half, replaced by Joshua Zirkzee, while summer signings Matheus Cunha and Andrey Santos, combined at a cost of £110 million, were withdrawn at the interval.

Zirkzee grabbed a late consolation from Amad Diallo's cross, but it barely registered given the scale of the collapse.

Carrick, who stepped in on an interim basis when Ruben Amorim was sacked in January before being kept on permanently after a solid end to last season, now faces serious scrutiny.

Man United have won just seven points from seven Premier League matches and sit at risk of dropping out of the top-four race early.

Wednesday's loss was their second Champions League defeat in three games, with their only European win coming against Sabah FK in the group-stage opener.

Man United make Carrick sack decision

Legit.ng previously reported about Man United’s decision to keep Carrick as manager, despite a poor start to the Premier League season and mounting pressure from the club’s owners.

With Antonio Conte reportedly making contact about the job, Carrick’s next three matches could decide whether he stays at Old Trafford.

Source: Legit.ng