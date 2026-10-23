Canada's top intelligence agency has advertised permanent IT analyst roles across multiple cities, with salaries reaching six figures

It is worth noting that the posting specifies a particular category of people eligible to apply, drawing attention from job seekers

Successful candidates could earn between $87,459 (₦145.8m) and $106,386 (₦177.7m) annually in a permanent government role

Canada's domestic intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), has published an opening for IT Analyst positions, explicitly stating that only Canadian citizens are eligible to apply for the roles.

The vacancies, which carry a closing date of November 30, 2026, are permanent positions based in Ottawa (Ontario), Gatineau (Québec), and Montreal (Québec).

Canada names who can apply for IT jobs paying up to $106,386. Photo credit: Dave Chan, NurPhoto

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Successful applicants can expect annual salaries ranging from $87,459 (approximately ₦145.8 million) to $106,386 (approximately ₦177.7 million), depending on experience and placement.

CSIS described the openings as an opportunity for IT professionals to contribute to national security, framing the work around using technology to protect Canadians both at home and internationally.

The agency also noted that recent graduates and upcoming graduates are welcome to apply, with the service offering to match candidates to teams based on their stated interests within the technology space.

Several specialisations are on offer, covering areas such as cyber security, IT service management, network technology and security, server and cloud infrastructure, business intelligence, communication technology, and application support.

The agency added that employees in these roles would have access to career development programmes and training opportunities within a workplace that, according to the posting, values diversity and collaboration.

Key condition attached to Canada's intelligence agency IT jobs

One notable condition attached to the advertisement is a confidentiality requirement. Applicants are advised not to discuss their application with anyone beyond a partner or close family members, and even those individuals are urged to exercise discretion.

The language requirement for the positions is listed as "various," suggesting that bilingual candidates may have an advantage given the roles span both English-speaking Ottawa and French-speaking Québec locations.

The reference number for the posting is 26-968-07-142, and it falls under the "Experienced" job category.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had announced fresh high-paying jobs at its intelligence agency.

Canada shares 84 in-demand jobs available to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had published 84 in-demand jobs for foreigners who desire to move to the country.

The list, published by the Canadian government and last updated on March 2, 2026, covers positions across healthcare, skilled trades, agriculture, food processing, and service industries.

One key condition tied to the programme is that employers must pay foreign workers wages comparable to what Canadian citizens and permanent residents earn for the same job, at the same location, and with similar skills and experience.

Source: Legit.ng