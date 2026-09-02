Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro addressed a press conference to explain the breakdown of Lamine Camara's transfer to Chelsea

Chelsea were in advanced negotiations for the Senegalese midfielder, with Monaco's asking price dropping from €70 million to €55 million

The collapse was directly linked to Monaco's separate deal involving Folarin Balogun and Everton which also failed to materialise, Scuro confirmed

Monaco's sporting director Thiago Scuro has publicly broken his silence on why the club pulled out of a transfer agreement that would have sent Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara to Chelsea on deadline day.

Speaking at a press conference, via Nizaar Kinsella, Scuro confirmed that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso had spoken directly with Camara about the proposed move, but said Monaco's decision to withdraw was “part of the game.”

Monaco stopped Lamine Camara from joining Chelsea on deadline day. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

He acknowledged the situation had been difficult for the player and assured Camara that a better opportunity would come his way in the future.

Balogun to Everton domino effect

The breakdown was tied to Monaco's concurrent negotiations to sell United States international Folarin Balogun to Everton. When Balogun failed a medical at Everton, Monaco temporarily reopened the door for Camara's departure to Chelsea.

However, once Balogun later withdrew from the Everton move entirely, Monaco reversed course and blocked the Camara deal from going through.

Chelsea had been in talks with Monaco over an extended period, with the French club initially quoting €70 million for the midfielder before the fee dropped significantly to €55 million as discussions progressed.

The episode left Chelsea frustrated. As the London Evening Standard noted, the London club believed Monaco had acted unprofessionally, particularly after a written agreement had already been reached between the two sides.

Scuro's comments offer Monaco's perspective on a transfer saga that ended without a deal, leaving Camara at the club despite Chelsea's clear interest in securing his signature before the window closed.

Fernandez sends message to Chelsea fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Enzo Fernandez sent a message to Chelsea fans after completing his British-record transfer to Manchester City.

The Blues had the opportunity to stop the deal after Camara’s move collapsed, but chose not to go back on their word to the player and City.

Source: Legit.ng