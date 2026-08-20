The Canadian government has extended the open work permit deadline for applicants still awaiting decisions on their permanent residence applications

The extension covers those who applied under the 2021 temporary resident to permanent resident pathway and their eligible family members

Beneficiaries can continue working for any employer in any occupation while their permanent residence application is being processed

Canada has pushed back the deadline for open work permit applications to December 31, 2026, giving foreign nationals still waiting on permanent residence decisions more time to maintain their legal status in the country.

The extension applies specifically to applicants who submitted permanent residence applications under the temporary resident to permanent resident (TR to PR) pathway in 2021 and have not yet received a final decision.

Canada extends the work permit deadline for foreigners waiting for permanent residency. Photo Credit: Dave Chan, Redjina Ph

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian government announced the updated policy on April 20, 2026, via its official immigration website.

Canadian PR: Who qualifies for the extension

To benefit from the extended deadline, an applicant must be among those who applied through the 2021 TR to PR pathway and whose permanent residence application remains pending. Eligible family members of qualifying applicants are also covered under the same provision.

Those who meet the criteria can apply for an open work permit before December 31, 2026, which allows them to work for any employer and in any occupation without restriction while their permanent residence application continues to be processed.

Canadian PR: What the extension means for applicants

Beyond the right to work freely, the permit also allows holders to maintain valid temporary resident status in Canada throughout the processing period.

This is significant for applicants who might otherwise face a gap in their legal status while waiting for a decision.

The Canadian government stressed that the extension is not automatic for all TR to PR applicants, and only those who are eligible under the specific criteria qualify to apply. Applicants and their family members are advised to confirm their eligibility before submitting a work permit application under this provision.

Canada's TR to PR pathway was introduced in 2021 as a one-time measure to help essential workers and international graduates already living in Canada transition to permanent residency.

Given the volume of applications received, many remain in processing more than four years later, prompting the government to continue offering interim support measures such as this work permit extension.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had opened its doors to 1,000 new permanent residents.

Canada reduces study permit targets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had cut its study permit targets by 16%.

The federal government has set a 2026 study permit target of 408,000, made up of 155,000 slots for newly arriving international students and 253,000 extensions for existing and returning students.

According to Business Insider, the figure is 7% below the 2025 target and 16% lower than what was issued in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng