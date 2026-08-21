Maryam Isah Shehu, a Bayero University Kano student, was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja over an Instagram post about EFCC officials

The EFCC charged Shehu under the Cybercrimes Act over a June 21 post alleging assault and a N20 million payment to a zonal director

NANS said it has reached out to the EFCC seeking to discontinue the case, citing concerns over the student's upcoming examinations

A final-year student of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Maryam Isah Shehu, appeared before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, August 21, 2026, facing charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a social media post.

The EFCC alleged that Shehu used her Instagram account, @maryam_shehu, on June 21, 2026, to publish a message claiming that EFCC officials assaulted one Ahmed Uthman on the instruction of a zonal director who had allegedly collected N20 million from one Usman Iya Abbas, Daily Trust reports.

BUK final-year student Maryam Isah Shehu appears before the Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo: EFCC

Source: Facebook

The commission said the post was intended to damage its reputation and charged her under Section 24(2)(c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

BUK Student Faces EFCC Cybercrime Charge

Shehu's lawyer, Barr Chiemela Ozioma Amalaha, told the court that his client had already spent close to 30 days in detention before being brought before a judge.

He sought to move a bail application, noting that the defence had received the amended charge that same Thursday morning and had promptly filed and served the application on the prosecution.

The prosecution objected, arguing it had not had enough time to review the bail application. Justice Abdulmalik declined to hear the application and adjourned the case to August 31, 2026. Shehu was remanded at the Suleja Custodial Centre pending that hearing.

Amalaha also drew the court's attention to the fact that Shehu had an examination scheduled for Saturday, urging the court to consider the time she had already spent in custody.

The amended charge, dated August 20, formally accused Shehu of intentionally sending a message through a social networking service with the purpose of damaging the EFCC's reputation.

NANS Seeks Case Withdrawal Before Exams

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said its leadership had contacted the EFCC to push for the case to be dropped. In a post on X, NANS President Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, known online as @iambabtee, wrote:

"The leadership of NANS has reached out to the leadership of the @officialEFCC (EFCC) to seek a resolution that will lead to the discontinuation of the case against Maryam Isah Sheu, a student of Bayero University Kano (BUK). With her examinations approaching, we are deeply concerned about the impact of the ongoing situation on her academic progress and future. We are engaging the relevant authorities responsibly and constructively, with the hope of finding a favourable resolution. Further updates will be provided as developments unfold."

The case will return to Court 7 of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on August 31, 2026, when Shehu's bail application is scheduled to be heard.

Adeleke withdraws EFCC case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke had ordered the state's attorney-general to pull back a lawsuit filed against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the freezing of the state government's bank account, saying President Bola Tinubu's direct intervention prompted the decision.

Adeleke made the announcement during an interview with Channels Television, hours after he was declared winner of the August 15 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng