A popular Nigerian punter has got many people praising him after he correctly guessed that Argentina vs France match would end in a draw

Many people mocked him when the man gave the prediction hours before the game, with some showing they placed counter bets

After the match went according to his plan, hundreds of Nigerians thronged his comment section to show how he won them money

A Nigerian man, @sportingking365, who is popular for his clear predictions about Qatar 2022 World Cup matches surprised many on Sunday, December 11, when he said the match between Argentina vs France would end in a draw after 90 minutes.

When the man gave the prediction in a post, many took to his comment section to mock him, saying they took counter bets against him.

Nigerians who bravely took the man's bet smiled to the bank.

Source: Twitter

Argentina vs France match ended in a draw at full time

As the match started and Argentina led with two goals with no hope of France getting back on their feet, some people quoted his tweet saying he totally missed it.

About 71 minutes into the game, a penalty awarded against Argentina saw French Player Mbappe netting a goal for his team. Shortly after the first goal, the same player scored again, sending the match into a draw at full time.

Many Nigerians who bravely took the man's bet shared screenshots of the millions of naira that they won. People said the man is using supernatural power.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@mrbayoa1 said:

"Just de play, de play."

@Mayor_of_kwara said:

"Oh My God 14M Boom. Sporting King, you are the best."

@jhayregiinald said:

"As long as you say na GG/GG .. no wam. I go cash out today!"

@UrchmoneyP said:

"God bless you brother... I be no wan play this game but I just use my last card wey dey my bet app play am bro....54k for the weekend brother. Thanks onyem."

@GOODGAMER1211 said:

"One question abeg you be wizard. How you take dey do all this."

@novo_jatiti231 said:

"What exactly did you consult before this prediction."

