South Korea national football coach has resigned following the team's performance at the 2026 World Cup

The Asian Tigers were bundled out of the Mundial after recording three points from three matches

The president of South Korea Lee Jae Myung, has demanded an investigation after a disappointing World Cup 2026 tournament

South Korea national team head coach Hong Myung-bo has resigned following the country's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Asian Tigers were drawn in Group A and were widely expected to progress alongside co-hosts Mexico.

South Korea opened their campaign with a comeback victory over Czechia before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their second match.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo resigns after group stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

They were then beaten 1-0 by South Africa in their final group-stage fixture, finishing third in the group. Their World Cup journey came to an end after they ranked 10th among the third-placed teams, missing out on a place in the knockout rounds.

Myung-bo takes responsibility for S/Korea performance

South Korea manager Hong Myung-bo accepted full responsibility for South Korea's disappointing World Cup campaign.

According to BBC, the former South Korea international, who guided the team through an unbeaten qualification campaign, said it was the right time to step aside.

He added that, despite resigning, he would continue to support the national team. He said:

"Even though I am leaving the national team, I am not abandoning Korean football altogether.

"I will cheer for the national team from the bottom of my heart and hope that the team will once again earn the trust and love of the people."

Meanwhile, Hong admitted afterwards that he was struggling to understand what had gone wrong, as the nation nervously waited for results in other games to decide their fate.

South Korean president demands investigation

South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung has called for an investigation into the national team's performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Al Jazeera, the president instructed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to investigate the circumstances surrounding the team's disappointing campaign and recommend measures to prevent a similar outcome in future tournaments. He said:

"When favouritism and cronyism take precedence over competence in selecting a commander, the result is as predictable as fire burning paper.

South Korea's president, Lee Jae-Myung, demands a proper investigation following the nation's performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Source: Getty Images

"Given that significant national taxpayer funds and state support resources are invested even in World Cup participation, I ask that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism thoroughly investigate the precise circumstances of this incident, analyse its causes, and develop thorough measures for preventing recurrence and improvement."

Meanwhile, South Korean police are watching for security threats at Incheon Airport and other locations after a death threat was made online against Hong on his return to Korea.

Broos send message after R32 loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa coach Hugo Broos admitted he needs time to reflect on his future after Bafana Bafana's dramatic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran Belgian manager watched his side fall to a cruel 92nd-minute defeat against Canada in Los Angeles, ending a campaign that had already rewritten South African football history.

Source: Legit.ng