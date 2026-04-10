A former World Cup star has been arrested by the police for attempting to rob a store

The police authorities allegedly found weapons on the body of the former Barcelona player

Some of his fans present at the scene of the crime tried mobbing him but were stepped by the security operatives on ground

A former Barcelona SC player has been arrested by police after allegedly attempting to rob a store on Wednesday, April 8.

The ex-international was apprehended by security operatives after being attacked by bystanders at the scene.

Former Ecuador football star Christian Lara is currently in Police custody after an unsuccessful robbery attempt. Photo by: JAIME RAZURI/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ex-football star arrested for attempted robbery

Former Ecuador star Christian Lara is currently in police custody after the failed robbery attempt.

According to UK Sun, the 45-year-old was intercepted in a getaway car outside the scene in La Magdalena, Quito.

The Police confirmed that four members of the gangs have been arrested after footage were published on national TV with the ex-international.

The security operatives pounced on him in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and marched him to a nearby police car in handcuffs.

It took the intervention of heavily armed policemen to protect Lara, as the crowd kicked and punched his head while in handcuffs.

The other three men arrested have been named locally as Luis Alberto Mera Martinez; Wilter Ramón Cedeno Marciklo and Medina Lombeida Jose Eduardo.

The 2006 World Cup star and the other members of the gang had a gunfight before they were eventually overpowered. Authorities also released images of weapons recovered during the operation.

Police chief confirms arrest

Ecuador star Christian Lara and England star Owen Hargreaves during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. Photo by: Nick Potts-PA Images/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ecuadorian police officer Pablo Lastra confirmed the arrest of Lara and three others over the attempted robbery in the capital.

According to Daily Mail, Lastra explained that the security operatives responded to a distress call and managed to prevent the robbery.

He added that they were able to recover several firearm cartridges and electronics on the scene of the crime. Lastra said:

“I can confirm we have apprehended four individuals who allegedly participated in an attempted robbery of a technology store in a neighbourhood in Quito called La Magdalena.

“Officers responded to an emergency call and managed to foil the crime. Approximately six individuals with firearms entered the premises with the alleged aim of committing a robbery.

“As well as the four suspects, we have seized three guns including a home-made mini-rifle. We have also recovered several firearm cartridges and a number of electronic items.”

Lara spent most of his career with Club Deportivo El Nacional, while also featuring in leagues in Qatar, Colombia, and Mexico.

The former midfielder earned 28 caps for Ecuador and was once regarded as one of the country’s most promising players.

Ivorian player arrested for ramming a pedestrian

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rapid Bucuresti star Kader Keita reportedly jammed a woman with his car as she walked across a zebra crossing at around 5:45am on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old initially told paramedics that she had simply lost her balance and fallen in the street.

Source: Legit.ng