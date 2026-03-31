Woman claiming to be Tony Obi’s wife has publicly demanded divorce in viral video

She accuses the Obi family, including former Chelsea star Mikel Obi, of 18 years of alleged abuse

Social media reactions remain divided as neither Mikel Obi nor his family has reacted to the claims

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has found himself at the centre of an unexpected family controversy after a woman claiming to be married to his brother, Tony Obi, publicly demanded a divorce in a viral social media video.

The woman, who identified herself as Diamond Princess Obi, made serious allegations against the Obi family, accusing them of subjecting her to what she described as nearly two decades of emotional hardship and mistreatment.

A woman claiming to be married to the brother of former Chelsea star John Mikel Obi, Tony Obi, has publicly demanded a divorce. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Her emotional outburst, which quickly spread across Nigerian social media, has sparked heated reactions and divided opinions online.

The development has placed one of Nigeria’s most respected football icons in the spotlight for reasons far removed from the pitch.

Woman levels shocking allegations against Obi family

The viral video posted by Instablog, which lasted close to three and a half minutes, showed the woman emotionally narrating what she described as years of pain within the Obi family.

“My name is Diamond Princess Andrew Obi,” she said. “Even to call the name Obi is quite heavy because I really don’t want that name anymore.”

She further declared:

“I’ve been seeking a divorce. Yes! I don’t wanna marry Tony Obi anymore… I’ve been through hell for the past 18 years and married to this family. The entire Obi Family have done evil to me including John Mikel Obi himself.”

Her statements immediately sent shockwaves across social media, with many users expressing sympathy while others urged caution pending a response from the family.

Why the divorce call escalated to social media

According to the woman, the latest flashpoint occurred during a condolence visit held for the late Chioma Obi, the sister of Mikel Obi.

The alleged wife of the brother of Mikel Obi accused the Obi family of long-term abuse. Photo credit: BellaNaija

Source: UGC

She alleged that she and her children were humiliated during the gathering and accused members of the family of mistreating not just her, but also their own relatives.

“I have done nothing wrong to this entire family. The level of hatred these people have for me is on comparison… They hate their own offspring. Like hate their own children.”

She repeatedly demanded justice and insisted she wanted a clean break from the marriage and the family.

“Enough is enough… I want my name cleared. Everybody should go their separate ways.”

The seriousness of the allegations has led to widespread discussion, especially given Mikel Obi’s high-profile status in Nigerian football.

Silence from Mikel Obi and family

As of Tuesday, March 31, neither Tony Obi nor Mikel Obi has publicly addressed the claims.

The allegations remain unverified, and there is currently no publicly known legal action tied to the matter.

Still, the story has continued to trend online, with observers debating both the family allegations and the wisdom of making such issues public.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Mikel Obi is one of Nigeria's most decorated footballers, boasting a glittering career highlighted by a 2012 UEFA Champions League title, a 2013 Europa League win, two Premier League titles, and four FA Cups with Chelsea.

Internationally, the former Chelsea star led Nigeria to 2013 AFCON title and earned a 2016 Olympic bronze medal.

Mikel Obi reveals why Nigerians dislike him

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi is not holding back on his opinion about Nigerian football fans, whom he claims do not like him.

The former Super Eagles captain remains one of the greatest players to have risen from the Nigeria U17 to the senior national team, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013.

Source: Legit.ng