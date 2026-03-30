Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has spoken after underg'|ing surgery on her injured foot

Plumptre has begun her surgery in the United Kingdom, leaving her club Al-Ittihad Women in Saudi Arabia

It is the second time the English-born defender has suffered a serious injury, having had the same in 2024

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has broken her silence after undergoing surgery on an injured foot and has begun her rehabilitation in the UK.

Plumptre moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023, leaving Women's Super League club Leicester City to join Al-Ittihad Women and has been a key player for the club.

Al-Ittihad confirms Ashleigh Plumptre has undergone a successful surgery. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

However, her time at the club has been marred by injuries, having suffered two serious foot injuries since moving to the oil-rich league from England.

In early 2024, she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which kept her out of action for seven months and made her miss the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She bounced back strongly from the setback and was a key member of the Super Falcons squad, which won the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Plumptre continued her time with the Jeddah-based club until another serious foot injury on her preferred left foot has given her a setback.

Al-Ittihad confirmed in a statement on their Instagram page that their player has undergone a successful surgery and will begin her rehabilitation under the supervision of the club's medical team.

"Ashleigh Plumptre, who plays for the women's first team, has successfully undergone surgery on her left foot. She will now begin a treatment and rehabilitation program under the supervision of the club's medical team as she prepares to return to training," the statement reads.

Plumptre speaks after surgery

The English-born defender has spoken after undergoing a successful surgery and has chosen her home country, England, for her rehabilitation.

She published a statement on her Instagram page as she looks forward to her recovery programme.

“The most beautiful week back home for surgery. Grateful to be supported and surrounded by my @ittihadladiesclub family during this chapter and looking forward to the opportunity for more personal and collective growth - the journey,” she wrote.

Plumptre is an integral member of the Super Falcons and could have been at WAFCON 2026 if the tournament hadn't been postponed.

Ashleigh Plumptre eyes WAFCON 2026 as she begins rehab after foot injury. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

CAF postponed WAFCON 2026 two weeks before the tournament. It was supposed to be held from March 17 to April 3, 2026.

It was then postponed to July 25 to August 16 2026, and will still be held in Morocco for the third consecutive edition, with South Africa as an alternative host.

According to Football In Nigeria, Plumptre targets a return before the tournament, where she hopes for one last appearance at 31.

Plumptre expresses her emotions

Legit.ng previously reported that Plumptre explained why she was emotional after helping the Super Falcons win the 2025 WAFCON in Morocco.

Plumptre switched her nationality to play for Nigeria in 2022, exercising her right through her grandfather and has been a key member of the team since.

Source: Legit.ng