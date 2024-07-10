Ashleigh Plumptre has been left out of the Super Falcons squad that will represent Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 26-year-old, who impressed at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, remains a key member of the Nigerian female national team

A nagging injury has kept her away from the summer games, and the star has expressed utter disappointment

Nigerian football star Ashleigh Plumptre has opened up after missing out on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games due to injury.

The Super Falcons defender expressed disappointment at having failed to recover from an injury that has now kept her out of the summer games.

Plumptre underwent an operation in April and has been trying to recuperate since then.

Ashleigh Plumptre is disappointed that she will miss out on the Paris Olympic Games. Photo Credit: Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Afrik Foot reports that Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum released the final squad to represent Nigeria in France Last week.

The Al Ittihad Women star expressed heartbreak as she could not make the squad, despite being part of the squad in the Olympic qualifiers against Cameroon.

Recall that the 26-year-old played a key role for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She has taken to social media to lament. Plumptre wrote:

"Timings haven’t aligned to be in contention for the Olympic roster - a dream I’ve held since I can remember.

"Since having my surgery, I’ve worked in every area of my life to be in the best position to recover, but one thing I’ve learnt is how to really listen to my body!

"While on a personal note, it’s a shame to miss out, I cannot put into words my excitement and pride in knowing I’ll be watching my Super Falcons girls representing this flag on the Olympic stage."

Nigeria set for Paris Olympics

Legit.ng earlier reported that since the prominent West African nation made its debut in Helsinki 1952, Nigerian athletes have appeared in every edition of the Summer Olympic Games, except for Montreal 1976 as part of the Congolese-led boycott.

A total of 76 Nigerian flagbearers will be competing in at least 11 games in 2024.

At the Olympics, Nigerian athletes have won a total of 27 medals, mostly in athletics and boxing

Source: Legit.ng