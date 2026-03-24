Sevilla have announced the sacking of manager Matias Almeyda after his public criticism of Akor Adams

The Nigerian striker was benched ahead of the Valencia defeat, costing Almeyda his job

Sevilla hover just three points above the La Liga relegation zone

Sevilla have parted ways with their manager, Matias Almeyda, following a turbulent week for the LaLiga side.

The dismissal comes just three days after Almeyda publicly criticised Akor Adams, the team’s top scorer and Super Eagles star, for his performance against Barcelona.

Sevilla have announced the sacking of coach Matias Almeyda as the seven-time Europa League champions find themselves in 15th place in La Liga. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Sevilla, who are sitting in 15th place in the league with 31 points from 29 matches, announced the decision on Monday, thanking the 52-year-old Argentine for his efforts but offering no immediate details on a replacement.

Almeyda began his managerial journey at River Plate in 2011 and later led AEK Athens from 2022 to 2025.

He joined Sevilla on a three-year contract last July but faced challenges both on and off the pitch, including a seven-match ban for confronting a match official.

The 52-year-old manager’s tenure, though brief, will be remembered for the controversy surrounding his handling of the squad, particularly his public remarks about Adams.

Sevilla are now just three points above the relegation zone, having won only one of their last eight league games.

Almeyda’s criticism of Adams sparks attention

Almeyda’s decision to bench Adams against Valencia on March 21 immediately drew attention.

Adams, who has scored seven goals and contributed four assists in 23 appearances this season, as seen on Transfermarkt, had returned from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in strong form and was widely expected to start.

Coach Almayda had criticised Akor Adams for the Nigerian striker's performance against Barcelona. Photo by Pressinphoto

Source: Getty Images

Instead, Almeyda chose Neal Maupay to lead the attack. By halftime, Sevilla were 2-0 down thanks to strikes from Hugo Duro and Largie Ramazani.

Adams was finally introduced at the break, injecting urgency and energy, but the team could not find the net.

When asked after the match why Adams was left out, Almeyda cited the Nigerian’s performance in their 5-2 defeat at Barcelona as the reason for his tactical choice.

The public nature of the criticism, combined with poor results, intensified scrutiny on the Argentine coach.

Sevilla struggles in La Liga

Sevilla’s position in the table reflects a worrying trend as the seven-time Europa League champions have managed just one win in their last eight league fixtures and sit dangerously close to the relegation zone.

The defeat to Valencia left them vulnerable, with the team failing to capitalize on their second-half dominance.

The club’s brief statement following Almeyda’s dismissal expressed gratitude for his professionalism but offered no guidance on his successor.

With a two-week international break approaching, Sevilla now faces a critical time to stabilise the team and plan for the remainder of the season.

Three coaches have been lined up as potential replacements for Almeyda, including Diego Martínez, Manolo Jiménez, and Luis García Plaza.

Sevilla sends message to Adams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has drawn attention for the second time in the Spanish La Liga in two months.

Adams has paid homage to Congolese hero Patrice Lumumba for the third time in three months, gathering support from football lovers all over the globe.

Source: Legit.ng