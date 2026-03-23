Turkish second division club Istanbulspor has reacted to the reports that Victor Osimhen wants to buy the club

Rumours emanated from the Nigerian media that the striker spoke about his interest in buying the historic club

The club's president and sources close to Osimhen have dismissed the reports as false news with zero evidence

Turkish second-division club Istanbulspor has reacted to the rumours that Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is planning to take over the club.

Osimhen flew to Nigeria after his injury during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match.

Istanbulspor reacts to the rumours that Osimhen wants to buy the club. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Rumours in the Nigerian media circulated by Blueprint, claimed that the striker, during a livestream, said that he plans to buy the Turkish Football Federation League 1 club Istanbulspor.

The Super Eagles striker reportedly planned to use it as a pipeline for Nigerian talents to European football when he completes the acquisition.

Istanbulspor reacts to Osimhen's rumours

Istanbulspor president Ecmel Faik Sarıalioğlu has responded to the rumours that the Galatasaray striker is planning a takeover of the historic club.

“We've seen reports that Osimhen is going to buy Istanbulspor. But as the club president, we haven't received any official confirmation,” he said as quoted by Milliyet.

A source close to the striker Buchi Laba also dismissed the reports as “very fake and false” after the rumours gained traction on social media.

The striker, who arrived in Nigeria on Thursday after his injury during the Champions League loss to Liverpool in England on Wednesday.

He was left out of the Super Eagles' squad even before he got injured, raising concerns over his absence. Other notable absentees include Ola Aina.

Super Eagles will face Iran and Jordan in the four-nation invitational tournament in Antalya, Turkey, after the war in the Middle East forced them to change the venue from Jordan.

Osimhen to undergo surgery

Osimhen suffered a hand injury after clashing with Ibrahima Konate during Galatasaray's Champions League loss and was substituted at halftime.

Victor Osimhen injured his arm during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Source: Getty Images

The striker was sent to the hospital in Liverpool, England, where his arm was cast, pending a decision on whether he will undergo surgery or not.

He was also granted a few days' holiday in Nigeria, but reports in the Turkish media confirm that the club has reached a decision on the surgery.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Galatasaray has confirmed that the striker suffered a comminuted fracture in the arm and will undergo surgery.

The surgery is expected to keep him out of action for about six weeks, and he will miss a couple of games, including the tie against Trabzonspor on April 4.

He is expected to return just in time for the Istanbul derby against rivals Fenerbahce on April 26, if his recovery goes according to plan.

Galatasaray threatens legal action

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray threatened legal action against Liverpool for Noa Lang's injury after the winger crashed into an advertising board.

The Turkish champions have reportedly asked for the Reds to compensate for Lang's salary if it was deemed that a fault in the board injured him.

Source: Legit.ng