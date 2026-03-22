Brown Ideye believes parting ways with his Nigerian agent contributed to his exclusion from the 2014 World Cup squad

Choosing the secure West Brom deal over West Ham led to tensions affecting his national team prospects

Ideye remains a celebrated figure in Nigerian football, particularly for his role in the 2013 AFCON win

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has revealed the personal and professional drama that may have cost him a spot in Nigeria’s 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.

Ideye, who played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations win alongside Emmanuel Emenike, explained that his exclusion may have been linked to his decision to part ways with his long-time Nigerian agent.

Brown Ideye has exposed the reason he was dropped from Nigeria's 2014 World Cup squad by Stephen Keshi. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The ex-West Brom striker, speaking to The Playzone, described how his career decisions, particularly concerning transfers to English clubs, created tension behind the scenes.

Ideye had been negotiating a move to West Ham United, handled by his Nigerian agent, while simultaneously attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion through a UK-based agent.

Clash of agents cost Ideye

According to Ideye, the West Bromwich deal progressed faster and appeared more certain, prompting him to accept it.

“The West Ham deal was not giving any greenlight while the West Brom deal was ready to go,” he explained.

Choosing the more secure move, however, reportedly angered his Nigerian agent, who felt betrayed by Ideye’s decision to switch representation.

Ideye described the difficult decision to end the professional relationship.

“I went with the one that was sure but he felt I betrayed him, that I went with another agent and he became really upset. And I said, since it became this way, I would not want to fight with you, so let's call it a quit.”

Ideye believes this fallout may have influenced his exclusion from Nigeria’s 2014 World Cup squad.

“I, 99.9 percent believe that that's the reason why I was excluded because him and Keshi are close,” Ideye added.

Ideye regrets missing World Cup

Ideye’s absence from the 2014 World Cup squad was a blow for both him and the Super Eagles.

Nigeria were knocked out of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 after losing 2-0 to France. Photo by Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria advanced to the knockout stage but eventually bowed out after a 2-0 defeat to France.

Ideye’s latest comments on missing the World Cup highlight how off-field decisions and personal relationships can dramatically affect careers, even for top players in African football.

Despite the setback, Ideye’s legacy remains significant as his partnership with Emenike during the 2013 AFCON contributed to Nigeria lifting the trophy.

As seen on Transfermarkt, he also had an illustrious career in Europe, playing for top clubs including Dynamo Kyiv, West Brom, and Olympiacos, showcasing his talent on the international stage.

Ideye announces retirement from football

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ideye has thanked Nigerians as he announces his retirement from professional football. Ideye’s career spanned over a decade, as he played for several prominent clubs across Europe and Africa.

He began his professional journey with Bayelsa United in Nigeria before moving to Europe, where he played for clubs like FC Sochaux in France, Dynamo Kyiv in Ukraine, and West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League.

Source: Legit.ng