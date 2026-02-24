Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has hit out at his former boss Jose Mourinho about his comments on Vinicius Jr's racism row

Vinicius alleged that Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni racially abused him during a UEFA Champions League match

UEFA has launched an investigation into the incident and suspended the Argentine for the second leg match in Spain

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has hit out at his former boss Jose Mourinho over the Portuguese manager’s comments about the alleged racism row during a UEFA Champions League match.

Real Madrid and Benfica clashed in the Round of 16 playoff first-leg match at Estádio da Luz on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, which the Spanish giants won 1-0.

Jose Mourinho's comments about Vinicius Jr sparks controversy. Photo by Filipe Amorim.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius Jr scored the winning goal for Madrid in the 50th minute and his celebration sparked controversy, particularly with Argentine midfielder Gianluca Prestianni.

The Brazilian attacker alleged that Prestianni racially abused him because of his celebration, which the midfielder denied and it resulted in a booking for Vinicius.

According to The Athletic, Jose Mourinho, after the match, said that Vinicius shouldn't have celebrated that way and he has problems at every stadium he goes to.

Mikel Obi slams Jose Mourinho

Mourinho’s comments sparked reactions across the football world, and from his beloved former player Mikel Obi who expressed disappointment in his boss’ words.

“He lost the game, you're not the coach of Benfica, you're not coming out to speak for Benfica, you're not coming out to speak for Jose Mourinho, you're coming out to represent because you're the coach of a Portuguese club, you're representing a country,” he said on the Obi One Podcast.

“It's beyond what just happened, it's beyond the game that just happened, it was a societal thing, you know what I expected to hear from my old boss, from my gaffer ‘yes it's under investigation, but there is no place for racism there, there's no place for such thing, let's wait until it's concluded.’

“So for him to come out and say ‘oh Vinicius Jr shouldn't have celebrated that way’ was a clumsy comment from Jose Mourinho.”

Mikel admitted that Mourinho is sensitive and would have realised his mistake and he expects that at some point, he would come out and acknowledge it.

“He will be the first, he knows to know that he has messed up, that was a clumsy statement, he is a very smart guy. I don't know the reason why he hasn't apologised, but I expect him to come out and make a statement,” he added.

Mikel Obi slams Jose Mourinho over his comments about Vinicius Jr. Photo by Eamonn M McCormack.

Source: Getty Images

“There's nobody who has played with Jose Mourinho that has a bad word to say about him, especially about racism, zero, absolutely zero. I know him, I'm still in contact, I know the guy… and I think that the statement he made is a massive mistake.”

Mourinho refused to speak at the pre-match conference ahead of the second leg, exercising his right to remain silent, sparking further controversy.

UEFA suspends Gianluca Prestianni

Legit.ng reported that UEFA suspended Gianluca Prestianni for the Champions League Round of 16 playoff match between Real Madrid and Benfica.

The suspension is without prejudice pending the completion of the investigation after he allegedly racially abused Vinicius Jr in the first leg.

Source: Legit.ng