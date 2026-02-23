Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner as matchday 27 continues on Monday

Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 2-1, while Arsenal thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1

Chelsea dropped points against Burnley at Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United will face Everton

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner as Manchester City, and Arsenal win their matches on February 21 and 22, respectively.

Manchester City battled to a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad, while Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the North London derby.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are 5 points clear in the EPL table and have played one more game than Man City.

Chelsea dropped points against Burnley, conceding a late equaliser to settle for a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Alexis MacAllister scored a late winner for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi scored and assisted during Fulham’s 3-1 win over Sunderland, while Tolu Arokodare’s Wolves moved closer to relegation with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United will travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton on Monday, February 23, with a chance to move clear of Chelsea in fourth position.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted that Arsenal remains the likely winner of the English Premier League title after 28 matches.

Arsenal is five points clear of Manchester City in the table. Pep Guardiola’s side has a game at hand and could cut the gap to two points if they win.

Mikel Arteta’s side is on course to finish with about 82 points and has about 82.84% chance of winning the title, reduced from over 90% weeks ago.

City have moved up their chances of winning from below 10% to 16.36% and are predicted to finish with about 76 points to finish second this season.

Aston Villa, which recently hit a rough patch, have less than 1% of winning the title, while Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are out of the title race.

Liverpool is predicted to finish fourth after a recent resurgence and has over 50% chance of qualifying for the Champions League, United has 31%, while Chelsea has a 24% chance.

Liam Rosenior’s side has dropped to sixth on the predicted table after two costly draws in recent weeks and is in danger of missing out on the UCL.

Guardiola predicts title race

City boss Guardiola spoke about the title race in clear terms after his team’s win over Newcastle, admitting that he is confident in his team.

“Many things are going to happen. I have a feeling that we are not going to win all our games. Arsenal, I don't know,” he said as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

Pep Guardiola express confidence in Manchester City's title chances.

Arteta urged his players to keep up their brilliant performance throughout the remaining games after a dominant win over Tottenham.

“It feels like we've shown what we are made of but then you have to show it again and again and again,” he told arsenal.com.

The two sides still have a crucial Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium on April 18, and the match could decide who would win the title.

Arsenal vs Manchester City title run-in

Legit.ng previously analysed five matches for Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race, which could decide the fate of the two teams.

The Gunners picked up four points against Wolves and Tottenham, while City beat Fulham and Newcastle to reduce the deficit behind Arsenal.

