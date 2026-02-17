The NFF has denied claims that FIFA has ruled on Nigeria’s protest against DR Congo for fielding six ineligible players

The federation insists reports of a 3-0 win awarded by FIFA to the Super Eagles are false

The case remains under FIFA review with no official verdict yet, despite initial reports of a Monday ruling

The Nigeria Football Federation has dismissed reports claiming that FIFA has already delivered a verdict on Nigeria’s protest against the Democratic Republic of the Congo over alleged ineligible players.

The federation says no official decision has been communicated and has urged fans to ignore what it describes as fake and misleading information circulating online.

The dispute stems from Nigeria’s painful elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by DR Congo in the final round of the African play-offs last November.

After the match ended 1-1 following extra time, the Congolese side edged the Super Eagles 4-3 on penalties, ending Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the intercontinental play-offs.

Following the defeat, BBC Sports reported that the NFF submitted a formal petition questioning the eligibility of some DR Congo players.

The complaint was based on Congolese domestic law, which largely does not recognise dual citizenship for adults.

Nigeria argued that some players who featured for the Leopards allegedly retained foreign passports, including Belgian, English, French, and Dutch nationalities, without formally renouncing their original citizenship, per ESPN.

DR Congo, however, rejected Nigeria’s position, insisting that FIFA’s definition of sporting nationality, not domestic citizenship law, determines a player’s eligibility.

Their officials maintained that all players fielded were cleared under FIFA regulations and urged Nigeria to accept the result on the pitch.

NFF reacts to FIFA verdict rumours

Speculation intensified in recent days after documents circulated online suggesting FIFA had ruled in Nigeria’s favour and awarded the Super Eagles a 3-0 victory, effectively restoring their World Cup hopes.

The NFF moved quickly to shut down those claims, with Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the federation, describing the reports as “false and misleading.”

“There is no decision from FIFA at this time. Any claims that a ruling has been made are false. FIFA has not communicated any verdict to the NFF or the Congolese federation,” Olajire was quoted by Premium Times.

The NFF also warned Nigerians against believing fabricated reports, stressing that only official communication from FIFA should be trusted.

According to the NFF, the fake documents spreading online were never issued by football’s world governing body.

What FIFA’s review could mean

FIFA retains the authority to investigate cases involving alleged fraud, misrepresentation, or document falsification.

If wrongdoing is proven, sanctions could range from player bans and match forfeitures to possible expulsion from competitions.

However, FIFA traditionally relies on the passports and paperwork submitted by national associations at the time of clearance when determining eligibility. This makes Nigeria’s case complex and far from guaranteed to succeed.

For now, the matter remains under review, with no official timeline given for a final decision.

DR Congo make move to upset FIFA verdict

