The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set a date to meet and listen to the controversies that arise in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18.

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 thanks to Pape Gueye's strike at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat to win the AFCON 2025 trophy.

Senegal wins AFCON 2025 after beating Morocco in a chaotic final. Photo by Samah Zidan.

The final was intense and controversial, sparking multiple disciplinary issues after the match, particularly against Pape Thiaw and the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Thiaw ordered his players to leave the pitch after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty, minutes after disallowing a legitimate Senegal goal.

The match was paused for 17 minutes before Sadio Mane intervened and urged his teammates to return to the pitch to continue the match.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and the match went into extra time, which Senegal won after Gueye’s goal four minutes into extra time.

CAF published a statement condemning the incidents and confirmed it had opened an investigation into the controversies that disrupted the final.

The FMRF also published a statement announcing that it has taken up legal actions with CAF and FIFA against Senegal’s action, which disrupted the match.

CAF sets date for AFCON final hearing

According to BSN Sports, CAF has fixed a date of Tuesday, January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the incidents that happened in the AFCON 2025 final.

CAF Executive and Disciplinary Committee will meet to deliberate on the controversies which tainted the AFCON final before making a decision.

The meeting was initially scheduled for Sunday, January 25, but was postponed after a formal request from the Senegal Football Federation to have more time to prepare its defence.

CAF obliged to this request in order to ensure due process and fairness for all parties involved, to ensure it reaches a thorough and flawless decision.

CAF sets hearing date for Morocco's case against Senegal. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Senegalese official Ousmane Kane, who is the head of CAF’s disciplinary committee, stepped down temporarily from his position ahead of the hearing.

CAF confirmed this decision was taken to avoid conflict of interest and to ensure the neutrality and credibility of the proceedings.

There have been multiple rumours citing that CAF handed Pape Thiaw a life ban and declared the final void, leaving both countries without the trophy.

However, there is no substance in these reports as the African football governing body is yet to meet and make a decision over the incident.

Footage discloses Thiaw and Regragui’s words

Legit.ng reported that footage from the final disclosed what Walid Regragui and Pape Thiaw said to each other before the Senegal players left the pitch.

The Moroccan head coach attempted to appease his counterpart, who was not having it, but walked off the pitch over what he described as injustice.

