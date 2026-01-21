Mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly praised Austin Jay Jay Okocha as one of Africa’s greatest footballers

Super Eagles legend Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha recently received an unexpected recognition from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, sparking excitement among Nigerian football fans worldwide.

The shoutout came during a high-profile watch party for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal, a game that ended in a dramatic and controversial finish.

During the watch party, Mayor Mamdani was asked about his favourite African footballers, a question that immediately drew the attention of attendees and viewers across the U.S.

Surprisingly, he singled out Jay Jay Okocha above other legendary names such as Nwankwo Kanu, John Obi Mikel, and even Ivory Coast’s Yaya Toure, Bolton News reports.

“Jay Jay Okocha, so nice they named him twice,” Mamdani joked to CBS.

“The amazing advert that he just did for AFCON is still on my mind! Yaya Toure might have won everything but Jay Jay Okocha is the only one that played for Bolton Wanderers.”

The Mayor’s comments highlighted Okocha’s lasting influence on the pitch, emphasising the skill and creativity that made him one of Nigeria’s most celebrated football icons.

Okocha’s legendary career in football

Jay Jay Okocha’s career is a testament to his genius as a midfielder and entertainer on the field.

The former Bolton midfielder first made waves on the international stage by helping Nigeria win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, followed by an Olympic Gold in 1996.

He earned multiple Nigerian Footballer of the Year awards and captained Bolton Wanderers to the League Cup final, cementing his legacy in the Premier League.

The Nigerian playmaker’s club career also included stints at Paris Saint-Germain, Fenerbahce, and Bolton Wanderers, where his dribbling, vision, and audacious style of play thrilled fans across Europe.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Okocha also appeared in three FIFA World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002) and was named to the 1998 FIFA World Cup All-Star Team (Reserve).

With 73 appearances and 14 goals for the Super Eagles, Okocha remains a beloved figure in Nigerian football, remembered for his skill and ability to inspire younger generations.

Okocha’s legacy beyond the pitch

The mayor’s recognition of Okocha during an international event like the AFCON final underscores the global appeal and influence of Nigerian football legends.

Okocha’s name continues to resonate far beyond Africa and Europe, inspiring football enthusiasts in the United States and worldwide.

“Even decades after his playing days, he’s still remembered for his creativity and flair,” football analyst Christian Williams told Legit.ng.

This unexpected shoutout from the New York Mayor reinforces Okocha’s enduring status not only as a football legend but also as a cultural ambassador for Nigeria and African football.

Why Okocha did not win the Ballon d’Or

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Senegal star Habib Beye, during an interview in 2022 claimed Okocha was talented enough to win the Ballon d’Or, but did not because he did not play for the top clubs.

The Nigerian football legend, despite his dazzling display and talents, did not play for the top clubs, nor did he win any top award, including the coveted African Footballer of the Year.

