Former Nigerian international Segun Odegbami has sent a bold message ahead of today's crucial encounter

The Super Eagles will face off with Algeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Odegbami mentioned that the players need to do as they seek to qualify for the semifinal of the tournament

Super Eagles legend Segun Odegbami has sent a powerful message to the team ahead of their quarterfinal clash against Algeria at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco later today, January 10.

Nigeria have recorded a 100% winning record at the 35th edition of the continental tournament, scoring 12 goals in four matches.

The Super Eagles are eyeing their fourth AFCON title after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Odegbami harps on confidence

Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami has charged the players to exhibit a high level of confidence as they take on Algeria.

In a viral video on X, the Shooting Stars legend said the Super Eagles should not be struggling to win with the number of talented players in any major tournament.

The 73-year-old called on the Nigerian national team to turn individual talent into collective strength by embracing confidence and self-belief. He said:

"The match between Nigeria and Algeria is going to be about confidence and belief that you can do it. We are aware that the difference between football in different countries is not much.

"With the large pool of quality we have, with our history and numbers (population) that we have, no country in the continent should be struggling with us from competition to competition.

"As the team prepares, my advice to the team is that they should play confidently, without fear and play like champions that they are."

The African Games silver medallist explained that a mistake from either team can make a difference in the match. The three-time Nigeria Premier League winner said:

“From matches, it could just be one moment of magic, could be one moment you are lucky, somebody’s mistake, and occasionally it is because you play well.

“You know, when you play like that, you more often than not win, and you win deservedly because it is not by luck, it is not by chance, it is because you are good.”

Chief Segun Odegbami, popularly known as “Mathematical,” captained Nigeria to the 1980 AFCON title, scoring twice in the Super Eagles’ 3-0 victory over Algeria’s Desert Foxes in the final in Lagos, per ESPN.

Odegbami is Nigeria’s third all-time leading goalscorer with 23 goals, a tally surpassed by Victor Osimhen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last March, per Wikipedia.

