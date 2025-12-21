An African specialist coach has tipped Nigeria among the favorites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Former Super Eagles manager Philippe Troussier has mentioned Nigeria as one of the favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 70-year-old explained that Nigeria's missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup might be a motivating factor to lift their fourth title.

The former Japan manager stressed that the Super Eagles stand a better chance of progressing into the next round, looking at their group consisting of Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

Troussier, popularly known as the 'White Witch Doctor', said the Super Eagles have the mental strength to tackle any psychological issues. He said:

"The Super Eagles of Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup may leave a clear psychological impact on the players and fans.

"The danger lies in the frustration turning into excessive pressure within the tournament, and it may turn into a strong motivation if the team makes a good start."

"Nigeria has all the potential to go far, and the challenge remains in managing the mental aspect and turning frustration into positive energy."

Troussier tips Morocco, 7 others

Former Burkina Faso coach Philippe Troussier listed the possible countries that would lift the AFCON 2025 asides Nigeria.

According to FilGoal, the former Vietnam coach said Morocco stands tall ahead of other nations due to their rising profile in the underage categories and developmental programs.

The 70-year-old said the defending champions can also win the tournament following the quality players in the squad. He said:

"With what I am seeing, Morocco is in the lead, along with Ivory Coast, Senegal, Algeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Egypt after that."

"Morocco is the natural candidate, due to the popular momentum and the rising stage that the national team is going through.

"For Ivory Coast, they have all the technical capabilities to retain the title, thanks to the quality of the players, their physical strength, and their European experience."

Morocco beat Comoros 2-0 in the opening match at the AFCON with goals coming from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi, per Livescores.

No stopping Nigeria - Ojomu

Nigeria sports journalist Idowu Ojomu said nothing can stop the Super Eagles from winning the 2025 AFCON.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ojomu said Eric Chelle has to use the AFCON title to compensate Nigerians. He said:

"We have one of the best squads at this year's AFCON, and no one can stop us. Unfortunately, we missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite having the best forward and wingers in the world.

"The only way the Super Eagles can make us happy is by bringing the trophy back home."

Nigeria must beat Tanzania - Lawal

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Chairman of Shooting Stars SC, Dimeji Lawal, said Nigeria must beat Tanzania to make a statement at the 2025 AFCON.

The former Hellenic star said beating the Tafia Stars would boost the confidence of the team.

