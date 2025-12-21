Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is set to make his AFCON debut wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey handed to him by Coach Eric Chelle

Dele-Bashiru married his Moroccan partner, Nada Bensounaa, earlier this year, and she will be cheering for him during the tournament in her home country

Bensounaa’s support is expected to be a big motivation for Dele-Bashiru, who carries the weight of Nigeria’s hopes on his shoulders as the nation’s new number 10

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 kicks off in Morocco on Sunday, December 21, eyes are on the Super Eagles of Nigeria who has a new number 10 in Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The 24-year-old recently made headlines when Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle handed him the legendary No. 10 jersey, a shirt once worn by legends like Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, and John Mikel Obi.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ties the knot with the beautiful Moroccan model Nada Bensounaa. Photo: @nadabensounaa

Source: Instagram

The iconic shirt comes with lots of responsibilities and fans will be hoping Dele-Bashiru will live up to the expectations in Morocco. However, Dele-Bashiru will be basking in euphoria as he is set to receive an added motivation with the unwavering support of his Moroccan wife on her home soil.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru marries Moroccan wife

Earlier this year, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru tied the knot with his longtime Moroccan partner Nada Bensounaa, in a private ceremony.

Although the exact details of the wedding, such as the date and location, were not disclosed, reports suggest that the wedding was attended by only close family and friends of the couple. It is reported that the couple met in 2024 and decided to get married one year later.

Nada Bensounaa flaunts her beauty in a selfie. Photo: @nadabensounaa

Source: Instagram

Nada Bensounaa shared a photo of her wedding on her Instagram story as she was dressed in a Moroccan Caftan, while her partner Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was also dressed in native attire.

She captioned the photo: “Alhamdulillah”, which translates to “Thank God”, accompanied by a ring emoji. Minutes later, the stunning model posted another picture to confirm the eternal union when she wrote: "Fi Dunya wa fil Akhirah,” which translates to “in this world and the Hereafter,” a confirmation of their eternal union.

Reports suggest that Nada Bensounaa has been a constant source of support throughout Dele-Bashiru’s career. From cheering him on during club matches in Europe to supporting his national team call-ups, she has always been by his side.

The Moroccan model was spotted with her husband Lazio Christmas party in December 2024.

Who is Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's wife, Nada Bensounaa?

Bensouna, who is currently signed to the UK-based Muse modelling agency, has a growing fan base on Instagram, boasting over 4,960 followers.

She frequently shares stunning photos from her modelling shoots, showcasing her enviable style and beauty.

Now, at AFCON 2025, she is expected to be a pillar of emotional support for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, even if it means cheering for Nigeria in her home country.

Her support adds an extra layer of motivation for Dele-Bashiru, who carries the weight of Nigeria’s hopes on his shoulders as the new No. 10.

The energetic midfielder received his first call-up to the Nigeria national team in 2023. He has since made 10 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored two goals.

He scored in his second appearance for Nigeria during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Africa.

