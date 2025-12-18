CAF has previously suspended some countries from participating in the Africa Cup of Nations for breaking its rules

The 35th edition is set to be hosted in Morocco, but the North African country was previously suspended from the competition

For 40 years, Bafana Bafana of South Africa were not allowed to participate in competitive football due to apartheid

The world's football governing body, FIFA, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have previously banned a number of countries from the Africa Cup of Nations.

In 2017 and 2019, North African side Morocco were suspended from all CAF activities after the country withdrew abruptly, citing the Ebola virus outbreak.

Kenya also faced a FIFA ban in 2022 after tensions escalated between the then-FKF president Nick Mwendwa and the government.

The 35th edition of the AFCON will begin in Morocco on December 21 and run through January 18, with the hosts gunning for a first title since 1976.

Below are 6 countries that earlier faced AFCON bans

1. Morocco - 2017/2019

The Atlas Lions had troubled times with CAF in 2015 after abruptly withdrawing from hosting the AFCON tournament.

The country cited the Ebola virus outbreak, and their request to postpone the competition a year further was rejected.

Morocco were eventually banned from the next two editions of the tournament. CAF said in an official communication:

"CAF raised objections and inadmissibility of Morocco's request who were obliged to state their position of withdrawal from the organisation of the 2015 Orange Africa Cup of Nations by 11 November 2014.

"The Executive Committee considered that, contrary to what the Royal Moroccan Football Federation cited, force majeure cannot be accepted for the benefit of the federation."

2. South Africa - 40 years

The South African national football team were was not allowed to participate in competitive football during the apartheid era.

Consequently, Bafana Bafana missed out on a total of 18 AFCON tournaments. They were reinstated in 1992, and four years later, they were crowned African champions.

3. Kenya/Zimbabwe - 2023

Both Kenya and Zimbabwe missed out on the 2023 AFCON tournament in Morocco after CAF cited government interference in football administration.

At the time, the Kenyan government forcefully removed Nick Mwendwa from his position as the FKF president, per SPORTbible.

Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed was then appointed to oversee the federation, a decision in contravention of FIFA rules.

Zimbabwe also suffered the same fate, but their ban was lifted that same year, and they have since qualified for this year's edition.

4. Sierra Leone - 2019

Sierra Leone were suspended from the AFCON qualifiers in 2019 due to government interference.

The chairman of the country's football federation was ejected from office by the Anti-Corruption Commission, forcing FIFA to step in.

5. Chad - 2021

Chad did not participate in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers after the Ministry of Sports suspended the country's football federation. As a result, CAF disqualified the national team, and they consequently missed out on the tournament proper.

7. Nigeria - 1998

Nigeria has faced past bans from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), notably the 1998 tournament, due to their withdrawal from the 1996 edition under the military administration of General Sani Abacha.

