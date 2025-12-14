Victor Osimhen scored his sixth Turkish Super Lig goal as Galatasaray thrashed Antalyaspor 4-1 on Saturday, December 12

Commentator Erman Toroğlu dismissed the striker’s finishing and compared him unfavourably to Mauro Icardi

The win against Antalyaspor ensured Galatasaray maintained top spot in the Super Lig

A Turkish football commentator has sparked fresh debate around Victor Osimhen’s overall quality after the Nigerian striker found the net in Galatasaray’s emphatic weekend win.

Despite scoring in a convincing 4-1 victory over Antalyaspor, Osimhen came under heavy criticism, with claims that his game lacks structure and top-class finishing.

Victor Osimhen scores for Galatasaray in 4-1 thrashing of Antalyaspor on Saturday, December 12. Photo by Anadolu

Galatasaray produced a ruthless attacking display on Saturday night as they swept aside Antalyaspor 4-1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Yellow and Reds took control early, opening the scoring in the seventh minute through Sane after a clever assist from Yunus Akgun.

Just four minutes later, the lead was doubled as Barıs Alper Yılmaz delivered a precise pass from the left flank, finding Sallai outside the penalty area. His well-placed effort beat goalkeeper Abdullah Yigiter to make it 2-0, as seen on Livescore.

Osimhen, who was recently crowned GQ Sportsman of the Year in Turkey, then made his mark in the 56th minute. A long, sweeping pass from Yunus Akgun split the Antalyaspor defence, releasing the Nigerian down the left wing.

The 26-year-old forward surged into the box and calmly slotted the ball past Yigiter to extend Galatasaray’s lead to 3-0.

The goal was Osimhen’s sixth league strike of the season and another reminder of his ability to exploit space with pace and power.

Turkish commentator slams Osimhen

Despite the convincing win and Osimhen’s goal contribution, Ekol TV commentator Erman Toroglu delivered a scathing assessment of the striker’s performance.

Victor Osimhen faces criticism from Turkish pundit Erman Toroglu after his goal for Galatasaray. Photo by Anadolu

Speaking after the match, Toroglu claimed Osimhen lacks the technical finishing quality required at the highest level.

According to him, Galatasaray’s attacking moves would have produced even more goals if Mauro Icardi had been on the receiving end.

He argued that a fully fit and in-form Icardi would relegate Osimhen to the bench.

Toroglu went further, describing the Nigerian as disorganised and blunt in front of goal after he questioned Osimhen’s career trajectory, suggesting that top European leagues may have overlooked the Nigerian striker due to doubts about his suitability for their style of play.

“We say Osimhen, he’s quick, agile, okay, but Osimhen doesn’t have Icardi’s shooting technique.

“If those balls in this match had gone to Icardi, he would have scored, I’m saying this clearly. A good Icardi would keep Osimhen on the bench.

“Osimhen has no finishing ability, he’s a bad, disorganized player. He comes to you [Galatasaray] for this money.

“Why didn’t he go to England or Germany? I guess they didn’t think he could play for them,” Toroglu said (via Habersarikirmizi).

Osimhen vs Icardi debate grows

Toroglu’s remarks have reopened a familiar debate among Galatasaray fans about who’s better between Osimhen and Icardi.

Nigerian journalist Bright Akpotabor has joined the debate after claiming in a chat with Legit.ng that the Super Eagles striker is currently Galatasaray’s best threat in attack.

“Osimhen is currently Galatasaray’s best striker and not even Icardi can dispute that.

“The Super Eagles forward has been phenomenal since joining the Turkish giants and it looks impossible Icardi can dislodge him of that starting spot at the moment.”

