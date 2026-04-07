Your Watch Is Not Just a Luxury Item: It Could Be a Financial Tool

How Amuzat Waris through Pawnshop by Bluradish is helping ambitious Nigerians unlock liquidity from the assets they already own without selling them.



Source: UGC

There is a quiet financial shift happening among a new class of ambitious Nigerians.

It is not only about earning more money.

It is about learning how to make the value you already own work harder for you.

For years, many people have looked at luxury assets such as watches, jewellery, and designer items in only two ways: you either keep them, or you sell them.

But there is a third option, one that has existed for decades in more mature financial markets and is now becoming more visible in Nigeria. You can use a luxury asset to unlock capital without giving it up permanently. And for a growing number of entrepreneurs, executives, business owners, and upwardly mobile professionals, that idea is beginning to make more sense than ever.

The luxury item you own may be more financially useful than you think. A luxury watch does more than tell time.

A high value watch or designer item often represents years of work, taste, discipline, and personal progress. But beyond what it says socially, it may also hold something even more important: usable financial value. That means an item sitting on your wrist, in your safe, or in your wardrobe could potentially help you access liquidity when timing matters most.

This is where Pawnshop by Bluradish has positioned itself differently. Rather than approaching luxury only from a resale or status angle, the company is building around a more strategic idea: Luxury assets should not only be admired. They can also be activated.

What Pawnshop by Bluradish is doing differently

Pawnshop by Bluradish is part of a new category of luxury finance businesses designed for people who own valuable assets but may need fast, discreet access to capital. Instead of forcing clients to permanently part with a valuable watch, bag, jewellery piece, or accessory, the model allows them to use that item as collateral for a short-term loan.

The process is straightforward.

A client presents a luxury asset for valuation and authentication. Based on the item’s secondary market value, a loan offer is made. Once accepted and processed, funds are released, while the asset is securely held until repayment is completed. When the loan is repaid, the item is returned.

In simple terms, it creates a middle ground between keeping and selling. And for many people, that middle ground can be extremely useful.

Why this matters more now

In today’s economy, access to speed can matter just as much as access to wealth.

An opportunity does not always wait for:

• a property sale,

• a bank process,

• a delayed transfer,

• or a slow liquidation decision.

Sometimes, what matters is being able to move quickly without dismantling what you already own.

That is why this model is attracting increasing relevance. For a business owner, it could mean unlocking temporary liquidity for a time-sensitive transaction. For an entrepreneur, it could mean bridging a short term capital gap. For a collector or luxury owner, it could mean using an asset strategically instead of leaving its value idle.

The deeper idea is simple:

Ownership is powerful.

But ownership with liquidity is even more powerful.

The founder saw a gap and built for it

The business was founded by Waris Amuzat after encountering the luxury pawn model in London and recognising a gap in the Nigerian market. What he saw was not the outdated image many people associate with the word “pawnshop.”

He saw a structured financial system already being used in global cities by people who understood that valuable assets could do more than sit still. That insight became the foundation for Pawnshop by Bluradish.

The goal was not just to create another lending business. It was to build a more premium, discreet, and culturally relevant institution for people who already hold value but need a smarter way to access it.

Changing how people think about luxury

One of the most interesting things about this model is that it changes the role luxury can play in a person’s financial life.

Traditionally, luxury has been seen mostly as:

• celebration,

• self expression,

• reward,

• or status.

But in a more sophisticated financial context, luxury can also become part of a person’s capital strategy. That does not mean every asset should be used this way.

It simply means more people are beginning to understand that some of what they own may carry not just emotional value, but strategic value too. And that shift in thinking is important. Because as wealth grows, the real advantage is not only in what you own, it is in how intelligently you use what you own.

A new financial mindset for a new generation

There is a growing class of Nigerians building wealth differently.

They are more globally exposed.

More financially curious.

More asset, conscious.

And more interested in flexibility than old financial assumptions.

They are asking better questions.

Not just:

“How much is this worth if I sell it?”

But also:

“What can this unlock while I still own it?”

That is the mindset Pawnshop by Bluradish is tapping into.

And in many ways, it reflects something bigger than one company. It reflects a broader shift in how a new generation is beginning to think about capital, ownership, and opportunity. Luxury has always signalled value.

Now, for some people, it may also become a way to access it.

And as more Nigerians begin to think more strategically about the assets they already own, one thing is becoming increasingly clear:

Sometimes, the financial tool you need is not somewhere far away.

Sometimes, it is already sitting in your possession.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng