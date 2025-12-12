Super Eagles star Christantus Uche has sent a bold message to coach Eric Chelle after being left out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The 22-year-old scored in Crystal Palace’s 3–0 win over Shelbourne in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night

Uche also scored the winning penalty for Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup against Jamaica, securing Eric Chelle’s first trophy as Super Eagles coach

Christantus Uche has sent a strong message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle after being excluded from the final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Uche scored his first goal for Crystal Palace during their 3-0 win over Shelbourne in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night, December 11.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring in the 11th minute, finishing calmly with his right foot after a neat link-up play involving Diachi Kamanda and Eddie Nketiah.

Chrisantus Uche during the UEFA Conference League 2025/26 match between Shelbourne FC and Crystal Palace FC at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Ireland. Photo by: Charles McQuillan.

Source: Getty Images

In the 25th minute, Uche nearly doubled Palace’s lead, but his effort struck the post. The rebound fell kindly to Nketiah, who tapped the ball into an empty net.

The Eagles sealed the victory in the 37th minute, with Yeremy Pino capping off a brilliant solo run before sending the ball into the bottom corner, per BBC.

Meanwhile, Christantus Uche is working to win back the trust of Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner after falling out of favour. Uche joined the FA Cup winners on loan from Getafe on transfer deadline day, per BBC.

The 22-year-old has yet to score in the Premier League in five appearances and was previously demoted to the U21 side.

Uche drops cryptic message

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche has shared a cryptic message after being left out of the final 28-man squad for the 2025 AFCON.

In a post on X, the 22-year-old thanked God for scoring his first goal for his club, while also quoting a Bible passage. He wrote:

"God is the Greatest.

"I'm not finished with you, I brought you this far and I'm not planning on ever leaving you, don't bother about what you might miss out of. Just keep me in the center and i'll work out everything for you."

Eric Chelle called up Uche during the 2025 Unity Cup, where he scored the winning penalty against Jamaica last May.

Christantus Uche with the trophy after the 2025 Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

@lionhead_king said:

"Bro abeg play well so FC go increase your overall. Do enough dribbles make you get full stars for skill. Run like person way bandits Dey purse abeg make you get 99 speed and acceleration. Na you I Dey use for career mode I wan see massive improvements."

@prettycachy wrote:

"You are good. Don't mind the NFF for omitting you to the AFCON. Use this opportunity to build your career. You are a star ✨ and the sky is your starting point."

@Gabrielhustle10 added:

"Even if you later get a call up for this coming Afcon, abeg decline it. Stay fit and maintain your form. On to the next round 💪🏼."

