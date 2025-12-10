The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly clarified the issues surrounding the salary of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle

Chelle is leading the Super Eagles to Nigeria to the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Africa football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana has spoken about the salary and bonuses of the Franco-Malian

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied owing Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle two months’ salary ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chelle was appointed in January 2025 with a mandate to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and reach the semifinals of the AFCON.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

The 48-year-old guided Nigeria from fourth place in CAF qualification group C to second with 17 points, finishing just behind Bafana Bafana, who secured the sole World Cup ticket with 18 points, per BBC.

Chelle led the Super Eagles through the playoffs, where they defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 before losing 4–3 on penalties to the Leopards of DR Congo in the final.

Before the playoffs began, players had protested the non-payment of allowances dating back to 2019.

The former MC Oran coach was later pardoned by the NFF Technical Committee following his impressive performance in both the qualifiers and playoffs, with a new target set for the 2025 AFCON.

Hold Federal Government responsible - NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has stated that it is not responsible for paying Eric Chelle’s salary.

According to OwnGoal, an NFF official explained that questions regarding Chelle’s wages should be directed to the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Shehu Dikko.

The official clarified that Chelle is owed two months’ salary, not three, as widely reported on social media. He said:

“The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is not responsible for the payment of Chelle’s salary.

"It is the job of the National Sports Commission (NSC), so they are the right people to answer why he has not been paid for October and November.”

Meanwhile, the former Mali coach has neither denied nor confirmed the reports surrounding his unpaid salary, per Sun.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Rwanda at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Obayiuwana clears air on Chelle's salary

Top Nigerian journalist and former FIFA anti-racism task force member Osasu Obayiuwana claimed the leadership of the National Sports Commission confirmed the nation owes Eric Chelle salary.

In a viral post on X, Obayiuwana said the NSC staff informed him that Chelle's salary would be paid before the commencement of the Africa Cup of Nations. He wrote:

"A top National Sports Commission said Chelle had been paid regularly, since February, until things came unstuck around June/July. That was resolved until the current arrears, which he says is for "September and October."

"As for his bonuses, "that is an @thenff matter," the source said. "They are responsible for that."

