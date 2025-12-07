Galatasaray fans storm Vincent Aboubakar’s Instagram after Victor Osimhen responded to his criticism with a brace against Samsunspor

Aboubakar previously claimed Osimhen offers little as a footballer beyond scoring goals and rated Mauro Icardi and Tammy Abraham above the Nigerian striker

Osimhen’s performance against Samsunspor forced Galatasaray fans to flood Aboubakar’s Instagram with comments as they claim he has answered the Cameroonian on the pitch

Galatasaray fans have taken to Instagram to drag Cameroon footballer Vincent Aboubakar after Victor Osimhen scored a brace in the club’s 3-2 win over Samsunspor on Friday, December 5.

The reaction came just days after Aboubakar heavily criticized Osimhen’s quality. He claimed the Super Eagles striker offers little as a footballer beyond scoring goals.

Vincent Aboubakar celebrates a goal (L), Victor Osimhen celebrates his overhead kick winner against Samsunspor (R). Photo: @aboubakarvincent/@galatasaray

Source: Instagram

According to Aboubakar, Victor Osimhen’s club teammate Mauro Icardi and Besiktas striker Tammy Abraham are better footballers than the Nigerian.

Victor Osimhen only has goals, Vincent Aboubakar

Vincent Aboubakar sparked controversy earlier this week when he said,

"Mauro Icardi plays better football than Victor Osimhen. Osimhen only has goals. If you take away that, what else does he have? Put Tammy Abraham in Galatasaray, he will score more goals."

The Cameroonian legend’s comments quickly went viral, drawing criticism from both Nigerian fans and Galatasaray supporters, who felt he was disrespecting their striker.

Osimhen responded to Aboubakar on the pitch

Aboubakar’s comments went viral on social media shortly before Galatasaray's game with Samsunspor.

In the match, Osimhen delivered the perfect response, scoring a brace, including a 93rd-minute overhead kick winner to hand Galatasaray a 3-2 win, and secure all three points for his team.

Victor Osimhen scores a bicycle kick winner for Galatasaray against Samsunspor. Photo: @galatasaray

Source: Instagram

Osimhen’s goals immediately triggered online reactions. Galatasaray fans insisted that he had “silenced” Aboubakar without saying a word.

The club supporters flooded Aboubakar’s Instagram page shortly after the match, trolling the Cameroonian striker for his earlier remarks.

Many dropped laughing emojis, memes of Osimhen, and comments suggesting Aboubakar should “focus on his own career” after he was recently dropped from Cameroon squad for AFCON 2025.

Some reactions compiled by Legit.ng include:

@adult_615: “Osimhen is far better than you.”

@ayinde_ola99: “Victor is better than you. Stop crying.”

@iamalleydre: “What is the work of a striker? You just want to run a fellow African down but Osimhen is better.”

@Danjay366: “Failed striker.”

Since arriving at Galatasaray, Victor Osimhen has become one of the most influential players in the Turkish Super Lig, winning a domestic double in 2024/25 and finishing as the league’s top scorer.

His brace against Samsunspor took his tally this season to 11 goals, five goals in the league and six in the Champions League, where he is the second top scorer behind Kylian Mbappe.

Osimhen reaches a new milestone in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has reached another milestone in Turkey as the Nigerian international continues to make history in the country.

Osimhen is now the most-searched character in Turkey for the year 2025, after having a spectacular year at the club.

Source: Legit.ng