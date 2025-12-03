Arsenal legend Ian Wright has earned plaudits from fans for his quick reaction to save fellow TV host Laura Woods

Woods collapsed on air during the broadcast of England Women's game against Ghana Women in Southampton

The English host has since provided an update on her condition, confirming she fell sick during the broadcast

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has earned praise from the fans and media after his quick thinking saved TV host Laura Woods from further disaster.

The England Women beat Ghana Women 2-0, thanks to goals from Lucia Kendall and Alessia Russo’s late penalty, but that was not the highlight of the game.

Laura Woods collapsed during England Women's 2-0 win over Ghana Women. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Woods collapsed during the live broadcast of the international friendly between the Lionesses and Black Queens at Southampton on Tuesday evening.

Fans praise Ian Wright

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Arsenal legend Ian Wright and Anita Asante reacted quickly to intercept Woods and prevented her from falling face-first, which could have added to her problem.

According to Daily Mail, the move earned Wright plaudits on social media for preventing a further disaster for her colleague live on air.

@WestHamPlace wrote:

“Ian Wright is one of life’s good guys. There are moments in life where people run towards or away from danger - Ian Wright is the guy who runs towards it when it is the humane and caring thing to do. Get well soon Laura Woods - wishing you all the very best ❤️”

@tom_riding170 wrote:

“Ian Wright still got great reactions. Well done Wrighty, get well soon Laura Woods.”

@villaboy89 wrote:

“Really hope Laura Woods is ok and gets well soon , well done to Ian Wright stopping her from falling.”

Katie Shanahan replaces Laura Woods for the rest of the programme. Photo Steven Pastoner.

Source: Getty Images

According to Talksport, Laura Woods published a statement on her social media pages, confirming she is okay and appreciating her colleagues for their intervention.

“Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I'm ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it's probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“I'm really embarrassed that happened on tv, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wright and Neets for catching me, and sorry again x.”

Her fiancée and reality TV star, Adam Collard, had earlier confirmed that she was doing fine, hours before her statement on social media.

“Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages 🤍,” he wrote on X.

Her colleague, Katie Shanahan, took over at halftime after ITV took the scene off air with a commercial break.

