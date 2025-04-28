Ian Wright has rejected Eniola Aluko’s apology after accusations of blocking women from broadcast opportunities

Wright expresses disappointment and insists he will continue supporting the growth of the women's game

The Arsenal legend emphasised systemic challenges in women’s football and has called for unity rather than division

Ian Wright has rejected an apology from Nigerian-born former England international Eniola Aluko after she accused him of potentially blocking opportunities for women in football broadcasting.

The incident has sparked wide debate about the role of male pundits in the rapidly growing women’s game, with the Arsenal legend at the centre of the debate.

Eniola Aluko, who is now a football pundit, had accused Arsenal legend Ian Wright of blocking opportunities for women in women's football. Photo by Games Gill

Source: Getty Images

During an interview, Aluko commented that high-profile male pundits like Wright needed to be mindful of the limited opportunities available for women in sports media, BBC reports.

The ex-England international argued that the presence of men in women’s football coverage could restrict space for female voices in an already competitive industry.

The remarks drew swift backlash, with many pointing to Wright’s visible and consistent support for the women’s game.

Aluko later issued a public apology on Instagram, acknowledging Wright’s role as a strong advocate and role model for women’s football as she described the ex-Arsenal forward as someone who had been instrumental in promoting the game and supporting its growth.

Wright rejects Eni Aluko’s apology

Despite the apology by Aluko, Wright made it clear that he could not accept it, The Sun reports.

Speaking candidly on social media, the 61-year-old Arsenal legend expressed his disappointment, stating:

"I'm very disappointed by what Eni has said. She knows how I have helped her and supported her publicly. I can't accept it, but I also want to move on from it. I don't need any further social commentary directed at anyone."

Wright has long championed women's football, notably working as a pundit during major tournaments like the UEFA Women's Euros and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ian Wright and Eniola Aluko working together during one of England's games at the Wembley Stadium. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

He acknowledged the systemic challenges women have historically faced in the game, especially given the decades-long exclusion of women’s football in England, but maintained that unity and collective effort are essential for progress.

Wright committed to growing the women’s football

Wright stressed that growing the women’s game requires participation from everyone, regardless of gender, GOAL reports.

The 61-year-old ex-footballer turned pundit emphasised that football, at its heart, is for everyone, and that he remains committed to giving back to the sport that gave him so much.

"It has never bothered me about who is playing the game, as long as they are playing the game. If you know my story, you know how much football means to me," Wright said.

Wright’s focus remains firmly on fostering inclusivity and opportunity within football, and despite the tension, he hopes the focus can return to the continued progress of women’s football.

Source: Legit.ng