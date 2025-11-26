England international Harry Kane has sent a strong warning to Arsenal ahead of the UEFA Champions League match later tonight

The Gunners will host Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium after losing to the German side in the quarterfinal two seasons ago

The Bundesliga champions are topping the UCL table with 12 points (+3 goal difference) while Arsenal are second with the same points but 0 goal difference

Harry Kane has sent a warning to Arsenal, as they host Bayern Munich in their fifth UEFA Champions League match at Emirates Stadium tonight, November 26.

The England international scored in the first leg two seasons ago, but the German side ultimately triumphed 3-2 on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

The 32-year-old still holds the record as the highest scorer in North London derbies, with 11 goals during his spell at Tottenham.

The former Arsenal youth player has scored 27 goals in all competitions in the 2025/26 season.

Kane sends reminder to Arsenal

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has promised to score against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Football London, the former Millwall star explained that he no longer faces the Gunners as often as he did during his time at Tottenham.

The 32-year-old added that playing Arsenal in the North London derby used to be the biggest game of his life, and he scored against them on most occasions.

He reminded the English giants that he has a lot of fans who still reach out to him. Kane said:

"During my playing days at Tottenham, it was one of the biggest game of the season playing against the Gunner, I have friends who are fans of both teams.

"Since I joined Bayern Munich, it has not been the same because we don't get to play Arsenal every season. We got an important win against them in the quarterfinals two seasons ago.

"I have scored a lot of goal at the Emirates Stadium, but Bayern Munich have not won many games. I hope we can change.

Arteta talks down on Kane's threat

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has played down on threats posed by Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane.

The former Manchester City assistant coach admired the scoring prowess of the England international since joining the German side. He said:

"I wouldn't use that word (fear). I admire what he has done and what he continues to do.

"That level of consistency, especially, demanding to score goals at the level with his country, with any team he's been involved with, is incredible, so big credit to him, per Sky Sports"

Harry Kane has scored a total of 109 goals in 114 matches since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham in 2023.

Arteta provides injury update

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update about his squad ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta confirmed that Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli are back with the squad after being named on that bench against Tottenham and are in contention to play on Wednesday, and Odegaard is also hopeful of playing.

