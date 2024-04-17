Global site navigation

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE (2-2 Agg): UCL Quarter Final, Match Stream and Latest Update
by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Munich, Germany - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last-eight second-leg tie between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.

The tie is balanced as the two European heavyweights clash in Germany.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich/Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Leandro Trossard (in front) of Arsenal celebrates after scoring during the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on April 9. Photo credit: Shaun Botterill
Source: Getty Images

7:41 PM

Bayern vs Arsenal: The Bavarians' team news out

The host team fields a strong starting XI.

Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane all in action.

7:39 PM

Bayern vs Arsenal: Gunners' team news out

Takehiro Tomiyasu returns at left-back, Jorginho in the middle, and Gabriel Martinelli on the wing.

