Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE (2-2 Agg): UCL Quarter Final, Match Stream and Latest Update
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Munich, Germany - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last-eight second-leg tie between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.
The tie is balanced as the two European heavyweights clash in Germany.
Follow all the updates here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
7:41 PM
Bayern vs Arsenal: The Bavarians' team news out
The host team fields a strong starting XI.
Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane all in action.
7:39 PM
Bayern vs Arsenal: Gunners' team news out
Takehiro Tomiyasu returns at left-back, Jorginho in the middle, and Gabriel Martinelli on the wing.