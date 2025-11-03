Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to his former teammate Wayne Rooney

In previous interviews, Rooney had chosen Argentina legend Lionel Messi over the Portuguese star

Ronaldo and Rooney were teammates between 2004 and 2009, a five-year period during which they won every major trophy in European football

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at former teammate Wayne Rooney for choosing Argentina legend Lionel Messi over him.

The former England international joined the Red Devils in 2004 from Everton, a year before Ronaldo switched from Sporting Lisbon CP in 2003.

The Real Madrid legend impressed Sir Alex Ferguson during a pre-season friendly in Portugal, as his performance wowed the Scottish manager.

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2008 Premier League match between Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers at Old Trafford. Photo by: Clive Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

After moving to England, the Portugal international grabbed the spotlight with his refined performance, solidifying his legacy with the Premier League giants.

Ronaldo guided Manchester United to win three consecutive Premier League titles one Champions League title, FA Cup and two League Cups, winning his first Ballon d'Or award.

What did Rooney say?

Former Everton star Wayne Rooney has admitted his admiration for Barcelona legend, describing him as an all-round player.

According to Goal, the former England international said he loves watching the World Cup winner. He said:

“I absolutely love Messi, love watching him play and that was the only reason because I think Messi had a little bit more in terms of how he played and taking players on and whatever.

Rooney said Cristiano Ronaldo is a football genius and is doing great things for the round-leather game.

The 40-year-old claims to love Ronaldo, explaining that he is very close to the Portuguese player. He said:

"Ronaldo’s a killer and people think because I’ve said Messi is better than Ronaldo, I don’t like him or speak down on him. I think he's an absolute genius; what he's doing is incredible.

"I don't think people realize how close he and I were. Just because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don't like Cristiano."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney celebrate after the 2008 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester United and Chelsea in Moscow, Russia. Photo by: Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo replies Rooney

Five-time Ballon d'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Wayne Rooney after picking Messi ahead of him.

Sitting down on 'Piers Morgan Unsensored', Ronaldo said:

"No problem, I'm not aggrieved. I don't want to be humble.

"I am perfecto."

Meanwhile, the bad blood between Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo started during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Germany, when England and Portugal faced each other in the Round of 16.

In the heated encounter, the Manchester United legend was shown a red card following a challenge on former Chelsea star Ricardo Carvalho, an incident made more controversial when Ronaldo was seen urging the referee to show his Manchester United teammate a red card, per CBC.

Ronaldo's move sparked widespread speculation of a fallout between the teammates.

Maguire opens up on Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Old Trafford club ended in disappointment, despite the striker scoring goals.

The Portuguese striker stunned the football world when he returned to the English club in 2021 after a remarkable spell with Italian giants Juventus for a transfer fee of approximately £20 million.

Source: Legit.ng