More worries for the Super Eagles in the goalkeeping department ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Gabon

Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, turned in an unimpressive performance for his club over the weekend

Nigerians have raised concerns over the declining form of the former Lobi Stars shot-stopper

Stanley Nwabali conceded three goals in Chippa United’s loss to AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday night, November 1.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 42nd minute through Hendrick Ekstein, who calmly side-footed the ball home after Nkosikhona Radebe turned defense into attack from the right wing.

Chippa United failed to find an equaliser in the first half despite early chances from Goodman Mosele and Idumba Fasika.

Stanley Nwabali concedes three goals during South Africa Premier League between Chippa United and AmaZulu FC. Photo by: Visionhaud.

Source: Getty Images

In the 53rd minute, Athini Maqokolo doubled AmaZulu’s lead after dribbling past three defenders inside the box, following a clever pass from substitute Tebogo Mashigo.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali produced excellent saves in the 60th minute to deny both Ekstein and Mashigo, per SuperSport.

However, six minutes later, Ekstein completed his brace from the penalty spot after Maqokolo was fouled on the left side of the box by Harold Majadibodu.

Chippa United have recorded their third consecutive loss and extended their winless run to six matches in all competitions, per SofaScore.

Nigerians worried about Nwabali

Nigeria finished second in Group C of the 2026 CAF World Cup qualifiers with 17 points, narrowly missing out on the automatic ticket to South Africa, who topped the group with 18 points.

The Super Eagles struggled in their first four qualifying matches before the appointment of Eric Chelle as head coach.

Stanley Nwabali during the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Since taking charge, the former Mali coach has continued to place his trust in Stanley Nwabali despite mounting calls for the goalkeeper’s exclusion.

The former Go Round FC shot-stopper committed costly errors, one against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, and another schoolboy mistake that led to a goal against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

He was also involved in a heated exchange with teammate Calvin Bassey during the final World Cup qualifier, a situation that was quickly calmed by Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and captain William Troost-Ekong.

Following his latest performance for Chippa United, Nigerians have urged Eric Chelle to reassess the goalkeeping department and give other options a chance.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Nigerian fans regarding Nwabali’s performance. Read them below:

@MisterBayo_ said:

"Same way he go come national team dey form odi Jericho and still chop goals."

@Itata_9 wrote:

"Goals conceded in their last 3 club matches:

"Okoye - 5 (Italian League)

"Nwabali - 9 (South African League)

"I know who I would start in a crucial World Cup qualifier match if I were the manager."

@Kingsurchman101 added:

"He should return his chieftaincy title let's know the one that is doing him. If goal keeping is not enticing him again, let him apply to join WWE."

@Nonyp5 said:

"Is it time for Maduka to take his place in the national team?"

@Ugolibra wrote:

"I can't wait for Okoye to take back his position . Nwabali needs a bench time."

@rawcash1976 added:

"As for me Maduka Okoye should be used for that play off but I know Tchelle will go with Nwabali."

