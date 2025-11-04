Gabon is set to name a strong 25-man squad featuring Aubameyang, Lemina, and Bouanga to face Nigeria

The Super Eagles face injury worries ahead of the crucial World Cup playoff, with as many as five players ruled out

The winner of the CAF playoffs advances to the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma is set to name a star-studded squad for the much-anticipated World Cup playoff clash against Nigeria, with former Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Galatasaray’s Mario Lemina leading the charge.

The 25-man squad, expected to be released on Thursday, will also feature MLS star Denis Bouanga, who has been in sensational form during the qualifiers.

As seen on CAF's official website, the Panthers will lock horns with the Super Eagles in a make-or-break semi-final at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat on November 13, with both sides eyeing a spot in the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March.

Aubameyang and Lemina to lead Gabon

Gabon’s head coach Mouyouma will be counting on experience and firepower as he names his squad for the all-important clash.

According to Complete Sports, Captain Aubameyang, the Panthers' all-time leading scorer, is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Bouanga, who has been in clinical form, netting eight goals in the qualifying campaign.

Midfield star man Mario Lemina, who plays for Turkish giants Galatasaray alongside Victor Osimhen, is also set to return, bringing his leadership to the side.

His partnership with Aubameyang and Bouanga could prove pivotal against a Super Eagles team dealing with key injury absences.

Mouyouma’s men will arrive in Rabat with confidence, knowing they possess the attacking weapons to trouble any defence.

With both Aubameyang and Bouanga among the top scorers in the qualifiers, Gabon’s attack looks ready to test Nigeria’s backline from the opening whistle.

Nigeria facing injury setbacks ahead of Gabon clash

While Gabon gears up at full strength, Nigeria faces growing injury concerns in their camp.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted his list of players to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee for approval, with several names already ruled out through injury.

Among the absentees is full-back Ola Aina, along with at least four other key players, leaving Chelle with some tough decisions to make.

Despite the setbacks, the Super Eagles manager is expected to name a strong squad, drawing on the country’s rich attacking depth.

Chelle is determined to lead Nigeria back to the World Cup after the heartbreak of missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The match against Gabon has now become a defining moment in that mission, one that could either reignite the Super Eagles’ confidence or end their World Cup dreams.

Winner heads for Intercontinental Playoff in Mexico

The stakes could not be higher for both Nigeria and Gabon.

As seen on FIFA's official website, the winner of the Nigeria vs Gabon clash will face whoever wins between Cameroon and DR Congo in the mini-tournament final, with a ticket to the intercontinental playoff in Mexico on the line.

If Nigeria gets to the Intercontinental playoff final, the Super Eagles will join nine other African countries to represent the continent in the 2026 World Cup.

