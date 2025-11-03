UEFA has enforced a seven-year ban on FK Ventspils and FK Arsenal Tivat for match-fixing and corruption

The European football body also handed lifetime and long-term suspensions to key officials and players involved

The bans reaffirm UEFA’s zero-tolerance policy toward breaches of integrity in European football

UEFA has once again demonstrated its uncompromising stance on integrity and fair play, imposing seven-year bans on two European clubs, Latvian side FK Ventspils and Montenegrin outfit FK Arsenal Tivat.

Both teams were found guilty of severe disciplinary breaches, including match-fixing, bribery, and corruption, leading to their exclusion from all continental competitions for the foreseeable future.

The decisions underline UEFA’s determination to safeguard the credibility of European football and send a clear warning to clubs tempted to compromise fairness for financial or competitive gain.

UEFA slams the hammer on FK Ventspils

FK Ventspils’ troubles date back to a 2018 Europa League qualifier against Bordeaux, which triggered a UEFA investigation.

While Bordeaux was cleared of any wrongdoing, evidence against Ventspils’ officials proved costly.

According to YEN.com.gh, the club’s president, Adlan Shishkanov, was handed a lifetime ban, while sports manager Nikolajs Djakins received a four-year suspension.

UEFA also requested that these sanctions be enforced globally to prevent the individuals involved from finding work elsewhere in football.

Following the ruling, Ventspils’ seven-year suspension was set to run until the end of the 2027/28 season, but the club’s financial troubles led to its collapse in 2021 and full liquidation in 2024.

Later that year, a new club named JFK Ventspils was formed, competing in Latvia’s second division. However, it remains unclear whether the current ban applies to this new club, which could face UEFA scrutiny if it ever qualifies for continental competition.

Arsenal Tivat faces UEFA’s wrath

FK Arsenal Tivat also faced a similar fate following a 2023 Europa Conference League tie against Alashkert of Armenia.

The Montenegrin club was initially hit with a 10-year suspension, later reduced to seven years on appeal, meaning it will remain barred from UEFA tournaments until the 2031/32 season, Reuters reports.

UEFA’s investigation revealed extensive match-fixing and other misconduct, resulting in individual bans for several players.

Defender Nikola Celebic received a lifetime ban, while Cetko Manojlovic, Radule Zivkovic, and Dusan Paletic were suspended for 10 years each, although Paletic’s ban was later overturned.

UEFA sends strong message to European clubs

These rulings serve as a powerful statement of intent from UEFA, reaffirming that corruption has no place in football.

The governing body continues to expand its monitoring systems and disciplinary framework to detect and punish unethical behaviour at every level.

As European football grows increasingly commercial and competitive, UEFA’s hardline approach ensures that the spirit of fair play remains intact.

Both FK Ventspils and Arsenal Tivat’s cases stand as cautionary tales, proof that no club, regardless of size or status, is beyond accountability.

