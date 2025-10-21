Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has opened up on why he did not go to church on Sundays during his time in England

Klopp spoke about this faith and belief in Jesus Christ and touched on the part of balancing going to church with his job in football

The German tactician spent nine successful seasons in England before leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has opened up about his faith and explained why he did not go to church during his time in the Premier League.

Klopp spent all his playing career in his native Germany and retired at Mainz 05 in 2001, after which he transitioned into coaching, starting with his former club.

He spent seven years at the club, helping them gain promotion to the Bundesliga, and played European football, but they were relegated again before his departure in 2008.

Klopp moved to Borussia Dortmund in the same year, and during his seven years, he won two Bundesliga titles and reached the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

He moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2015, where he spent nine successful years, winning all possible trophies, including their first Premier League title in 30 years and their first UEFA Champions League in 14 years.

On January 26, 2024, he announced that he would leave the club at the end of the season, with the famous quote “I am running out of energy”.

Liverpool appointed Arne Slot as his replacement, and the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season, while Klopp took on the role of Red Bull's Head of Global Football.

Why Klopp didn't go to church

Klopp, speaking on the Diary of a CEO Podcast, acknowledged his faith in Jesus and added that he was put on the path by his mum, Elisabeth.

“This lady – my mom – prayed every night before going to bed. So, for me, it’s the right thing to do. I never doubted it, to be honest, with all the information we get in life. God is real - for me. And Jesus, of course,” he said

“Everyone says I’m ‘religious’,” Klopp remarked. “I believe. I don’t know 100 per cent what ‘religious’ means, to be honest with you.”

He added that he believes his profession took going to church away from him and that he thinks God will understand because it can not be that hard.

“I went to church, I had a short spell, but I thought because Sunday morning church was when I played games, I have to go to church, but I can't play football anymore, but that lasted exactly one match, one Sunday,” he added.

“So I thought God cannot be that hard, He cannot think that I have to go to church when I love football so much, it cannot be that hard.”

According to Premier Christian News, Klopp claimed that Jesus Christ is the most important person in history and would always talk about his faith when asked.

