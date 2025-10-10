Endurance Alade has opened a new chapter in his professional footballing career as he joins Dutch club Vitesse

The talented defender expressed excitement over the deal, saying it motivates him to become better every day

He also reacted to reports that he is considering a switch to represent Nigeria at the senior national team level

A Nigeria-eligible star, Endurance Alade, is thrilled following his move to Dutch club Vitesse as he opens a new chapter in his professional football career.

The 20-year-old defender, who joined the Dutch club's U21 side on a performance-based deal, says he will work even harder to earn his first professional contract.

Born in the Netherlands to Nigerian parents, Endurance is proud of his heritage and has expressed interest in playing for the African nation someday.

Endurance Alade has joined Dutch club Vitesse on a performance-based contract. Photo: Vitesse.

Source: UGC

However, the immediate focus is to excel at his new club, Vitesse, in their bid to maintain their status in the Eerste Divisie.

Alade told Legit.ng:

"I feel extremely happy to join Vitesse. The club has a strong history of developing young players and giving them the platform to grow.

"For me, this is a new chapter; a chance to prove myself and grow as a player. My contract is performance-based, so I still have to earn that professional deal.

"That really motivates me to give everything every single day. I see it as an opportunity to show my qualities and become better both on and off the pitch."

There are reports that the impressive talent has indicated interest in playing for Nigeria at the senior level after missing out on the U20 squad.

The youngster admitted that he is proud of his roots, adding that donning the green and white has always been a dream.

He added:

"I’ve seen the rumours, but honestly, I’m just focused on my football right now. I’m proud of my Nigerian roots. That’s who I am but I also grew up in the Netherlands, so both are a part of me.

"Representing Nigeria has always been my dream. I’ve said before that I want to become one of the best Nigerian defenders ever, so if the opportunity comes, I’d be proud to wear the Super Eagles shirt."

The VV Spijkenisse Academy product emphasised that even though he grew up in the Netherlands, he has connected with his African heritage with the help of his parents.

He disclosed that he loves everything about the West African country, from food to music and so on. He concluded:

"I was born and raised in the Netherlands. I grew up in a Nigerian home, the food, the music, the language, everything.

"My parents always made sure I stayed connected to that. Family, faith, and discipline are big values in our culture, and that’s something I carry with me in football too."

Endurance Alade hopes to play for Nigerian national football team someday. Photo Vitesse.

Source: UGC

Endurance Alade sends message to NFF

Legit.ng earlier reported that the star called on the NFF to pay keen attention to eligible players of Nigerian heritage who are eager to play for the national teams.

The versatile defender emphasised the need for the NFF to follow Morocco's example after Brahim Diaz's call-up.

Source: Legit.ng