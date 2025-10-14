The Super Eagles of Nigeria have struggled in the World Cup qualifiers, but they have a chance to pick a ticket on the final day

Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, and Tunisia have all picked a ticket to the Mundial, which starts next summer

FIFA president Gianni Infantino sent a special message to Cape Verde for picking their first-ever ticket to the continental showpiece

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a congratulatory message to Cape Verde for securing their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Island nation thrashed Eswatini 3-0 in Praia to confirm their place at the global showpiece to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They won the CAF qualification Group B with 23 points, ahead of Cameroon, which has been at the World Cup eight times.

Gianni Infantino has congratulated Cape Verde following their World Cup qualification. Photo: Qian Jun.

The tiny African country created history by qualifying for the tournament for the first time ever.

Coach of the team, Pedro Brito, disclosed that picking a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is more than just about football victory. He said:

"Giving this happiness to these people is enormous. It’s a victory for all the Cape Verdean people and, above all, a victory for those who fought for our independence."

Fans took to the streets of Praia to celebrate the giant feat, with many dancing to the local funana music as well as reggae.

Cameras captured motorists honking their cars while some lit fireworks as they celebrated their World Cup birth, per the BBC.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated the team in a powerful message, saying Cape Verde's anthem will be heard at the greatest football competition.

Infantino said per US News:

"A historic moment for Cabo Verde!! They have secured their first FIFA World Cup qualification and punched their ticket to Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"Your flag will fly and your anthem will be heard at the greatest FIFA World Cup ever next year - savour this moment."

Earlier, Infantino sent a message to Ghana after the country's national team picked an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars confirmed their place following a 1-0 win over Comoros on Saturday to finish top of Group I with 25 points after ten matches.

It's back-to-back World Cup qualification for the country, having edged out Nigeria to pick up the ticket to the 2022 edition in Qatar.

"Congratulations to the Black Stars on reaching the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history. Your fans will bring colours, style and passion to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever in 20226 in Canada, Mexico and the United States."

Cape Verde have picked at ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah.

Rohr speaks on Nigeria vs Benin

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gernot Rohr is confident of shocking Nigeria in front of their fans at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, October 14.

The Cheetahs pulled a surprise 1-0 victory against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, October 14, to remain on top of the CAF qualification group C.

