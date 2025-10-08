Cristiano Ronaldo has made history, becoming football’s first billionaire with a net worth of $1.4 billion

The Portugal forward’s massive Al-Nassr deal and global endorsements have driven his record-breaking wealth

Biggest rival and Argentina forward Lionel Messi remains close behind, but trails Ronaldo in total income and net worth

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached yet another remarkable milestone, this time off the pitch.

The former Real Madrid superstar has officially become the first footballer in history to become a billionaire.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made history, becoming the first footballer to become a billionaire. Photo by Laszlo Sziirtesi

Source: Getty Images

At 40 years old, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Al Nassr forward continues to redefine success, proving that his legacy extends far beyond football.

Bloomberg’s financial assessment places Ronaldo’s net worth at an astonishing $1.4 billion, combining his career earnings, brand endorsements, and multiple investments.

Between 2002 and 2023, the Portuguese reportedly earned over $550 million in salaries alone, after his illustrious spells at Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al-Nassr.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo has made just as big an impact as his decade-long partnership with Nike, worth almost $18 million annually, is only a small part of his commercial earnings.

Add to that CR7-branded investments, hotels, fragrances, and fitness centres, and it is clear why Ronaldo stands alone at the top of football’s financial earnings, leaving rival Lionel Messi in a distant second place.

The Saudi move that changed everything

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in 2022 marked a turning point in the Portugal forward’s financial journey.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr from Manchester United in 2022. Photo by Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

The former Manchester United star reportedly became the highest-paid footballer in history, earning a staggering £177 million per year, BBC reports.

Recently, Ronaldo extended his contract with Al-Nassr, signing a new two-year contract worth more than $400 million, a deal that will keep him playing beyond his 42nd birthday.

The Portugal star’s influence has also opened doors for a new generation of football stars like Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Joao Felix migrating to the Middle East and transforming the Saudi Pro League into a global sports powerhouse.

Messi in Ronaldo’s shadow financially

For nearly two decades, Ronaldo and Messi have pushed each other to greater heights on and off the pitch.

According to Bloomberg, Messi’s career earnings exceed $600 million, including a lucrative contract with Inter Miami worth around $20 million annually.

However, that figure represents only about 10% of Ronaldo’s recent income, highlighting the vast financial gap between the two football legends.

While Messi is expected to receive a stake in Inter Miami upon retirement, potentially boosting his wealth further, Ronaldo has already secured his place as football’s first billionaire and one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

Ronaldo spends big on engagement gifts

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has spent over ₦500 million ($365,000) on engagement presents for his fiancée, Georgina.

The Al Nassr forward spent over ₦7 billion ($5 million) on an incredible oval-cut diamond ring, ₦162 million ($162,000) for a stunning white electric Porsche Taycan.

Source: Legit.ng