Kemi Badenoch has faced criticisms as the UK Conservative Party is polling the lowest at 17 per cent

LBC host Nick Ferrari likened her kind of politics to those of the struggling English Premier League giants Manchester United

Ferrari argues that the Conservative leader has continued to plead for more time, just like manager Ruben Amorim

UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch was unimpressed after LBC host Nick Ferrari likened her kind of politics to that of Manchester United.

During an interview session on Tuesday, October 7, Ferrari suggested that Badenoch has continued to plead for more time, just like manager Ruben Amorim.

After their third loss of the season, Amorim maintained that there are no plans to quit the job, saying his system is not to blame for their struggles in an impassioned press conference, per Sky Sports.

And during an interaction with Badenoch, Ferrari said via LBC:

"If this was football, Mrs Badenoch, you need to look across to Old Trafford. The manager of Manchester United, Ruben Amorim, keeps saying, ‘Give me time,’ and keeps losing matches.

"You’re losing councillors, you’re losing support, you’re losing members. You are the Ruben Amorim of politics."

Badenoch swiftly rejected the comparison and emphasised that she remains focused on building the Conservative Party after several years of woes.

"Well, that is certainly not the case. What we are doing is shedding a lot of the baggage of the last 14 years.

"We need people in the party who are here for the right reasons."

According to YouGov, the Conservatives are currently at one of their lowest points as they are polling around 17 per cent, leading to frustrations in the party.

Ferrari’s questions sparked conversation online, with observers joking that both Badenoch and Amorim may be “leading struggling teams in need of a reset.”

Man United consider Amorim's sack

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly considering a potential managerial change as pressure mounts on Ruben Amorim following a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

The Red Devils’ board has identified Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner as a strong candidate should they decide to part ways with Amorim.

Amorim said:

"Because the worst thing in this job is not to win games. That is the same feeling I had in Casa Pia when I lost in the third division.

"You fear to lose your job when you have to pay the bills and I don't have that feeling. I just want to continue this. But when we don't win games, that is the suffering that I have. It is not the fear of losing the job. I don't care."

Glasner’s has excelled tremendously at the London club since taking over from Roy Hodgson in February 2024.

Sunday Oliseh speaks on United's woes

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has discussed the circumstances that have seen Manchester United struggle in the past decade.

The Red Devils last won the English Premier League title during the 2012-2013 season under the incredible manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

