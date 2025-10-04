Manchester United is monitoring Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner amid Ruben Amorim’s uncertain future

Glasner has refused to sign a new Crystal Palace deal and is reportedly frustrated with the club’s transfer policy.

Amorim is still backed by Manchester United’s board but faces mounting pressure to turn results around

Manchester United are reportedly considering a potential managerial change as pressure mounts on Ruben Amorim following a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

The Red Devils’ board has identified Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner as a strong candidate should they decide to part ways with Amorim.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has emerged as a top candidate to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. Photo by Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

Glasner’s has excelled tremendously at the London club since taking over from Roy Hodgson in February 2024.

The Austrian manager led Crystal Palace to their first-ever major trophy, winning the 2025 FA Cup, and has since maintained an impressive unbeaten run this season, Mirror Football reports.

Under Glasner’s watch, The Eagles have become one of the league’s most tactically organized sides, losing only 15 of their 71 matches across all competitions.

Glasner’s unresolved contract issues opens the door

Glasner’s future at Crystal Palace remains uncertain after he reportedly refused a new contract offer during the summer.

BBC Sport reports that the Austrian chose to delay talks until after the transfer window, a decision that has only fueled speculation about his long-term intentions.

Sources close to the club suggest Glasner’s dissatisfaction with Crystal Palace’s transfer business may be a key reason for his hesitation.

Despite steering the London club to play in Europe, Palace did not spend much in the summer transfer window, signing only five players, with two on free transfers.

Glasner was said to be particularly frustrated over the potential sale of key defender Marc Guéhi without an adequate replacement, even threatening to resign if it happened.

That discontent has reportedly made his stay at Palace “remote,” leaving the door open for Manchester United to swoop in if Amorim fails to reverse the Red Devils’ current form.

Amorim under pressure at Old Trafford

While Manchester United’s board publicly backs Amorim, the club’s performances this season have fallen short of expectations.

Manchester United is considering parting ways with Ruben Amorim after a poor start to the 20225/26 season. Photo by Vince Mignott

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils sit outside the top six, struggling to convert their chances and maintain defensive stability, a contrast to the intensity that defined Amorim’s early months in charge.

INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is said to be assessing all options as they aim to stabilise the 20-time Premier League champions and restore Manchester United’s competitive edge.

Glasner’s record of building cohesive, disciplined squads on modest budgets has reportedly impressed the group, who see him as a manager capable of long-term development.

For now, Amorim remains in charge ahead of a crucial Premier League clash with Sunderland this weekend.

But with Glasner’s future unresolved and Manchester United’s form faltering, the situation could evolve quickly in the coming weeks.

Ex-Real Madrid coach tipped to replace Amorim

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United is under pressure to sack Amorim after a 3-1 defeat to Brentford once again derailed the club’s bid to climb the Premier League table.

The defeat has intensified rumours linking the Red Devils with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who has been out of management since 2021.

