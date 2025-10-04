Inter Milan star Manuel Akanji has opened up on his decision to play for Switzerland over Nigeria

The 30-year-old can be described as one of the most successful Swiss national team players following his exploits in club football

Akanji explained the significance of the eagle tattoo on his body, and family ties with relations

Manuel Akanji has publicly shared his reasons for choosing Switzerland ahead of Nigeria's senior men's football team.

The Basel legend has represented Switzerland in the U20, U21, and U23 teams before breaking into the senior national team.

The 30-year-old made his debut for the Swiss senior team in their 2-0 win against Faroe Islands at the 2018 World Cup qualifying match.

Akanji's best finish with Switzerland was during the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals, where they finished in fourth position, losing 6-0 to England.

Why I opted for Switzerland - Akanji

Former Manchester City star Manuel Akanji said he had only one decision to make, which could transform his entire career.

According to The Nation, the one-time Swiss Cup winner said he has always identified with his Nigerian roots in all cases.

The Wiesendangen-born player claimed to have visited Nigeria during his childhood between three to four times, adding that his inability to return home is due to lack of time. He said:

"I could only make one decision at that time, but they are still with me all the way. I play for the Swiss national team, but I’m still really proud of being Nigerian. It’s been a long time since visited Nigeria.

"It is really hard for me to go back to Nigeria because I don’t have a break in the winter, and summer is the rainy season, so you never really know what you’re going to get, but when I was young, I went there three or four times.”

Eagle on Akanji's arm

Former Borussia Dortmund star Manuel Akanji is carrying an eagle tattoo on his body.

According to Daily Post, the tattoo signifies that Nigeria is still in the heart of the Inter Milan defender.

When questioned, Akanji said: “This is the eagle, from the Nigerian national team, with the football under it. It’s something I carry with me.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian sports journalist Arinze Nonsochukwu said it would have been difficult to convince Maunel Akanji to play for Nigeria.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Nonsochukwu said the former Basel star had cemented his place in the Switzerland team and was in the best form of his life. He said:

"Honestly, Manuel Akanji is enjoying good football with Switzerland and Nigeria had no chances. He has played in two FIFA World Cup and will also be at the 2026 edition in USA, Canada and Mexico.

"His chances of switching was very slim but I love his level of patriotism because his father is a Nigerian and it automatically makes him one."

